Ensure safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

Refer to ‘Let cricket break the ice’ (The Great Game); being neighbours, both India and Bangladesh need each other. Pragmatism lies in acting in sync with the ground realities, but asking the interim government in Dhaka to provide a safe and secure environment to Hindu families and punish the culprits is not asking for too much. We cannot live in the past for long and have to move ahead, and being a bigger player out of the two, New Delhi must try to break the deadlock in our worsening ties with Dhaka. Sports and cultural exchanges can significantly reduce bilateral tensions.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Tricky situation for India

Refer to ‘Let cricket break the ice’; an ideal proposition is not to mix politics with sports, but perhaps it is not always possible. The writer has made out a strong case for a thaw in the cricket row to improve relations between the two neighbours. If the divide over cricket is bridged, it would be a win-win situation for cricket and relations between both countries. As for sending Sheikh Hasina back to Dhaka is concerned, India doesn’t give up on friends. It would, therefore, be a tricky situation for India. New Delhi can only wait and watch for now.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Rulebook which offers solutions

Republic Day holds special significance for the citizens of our country as it is this day when the Constitution, the most important document that governs us, was put into practice. It was a masterstroke of freedom fighters and the drafting committee members like Dr Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and many others. This document, which is the longest written Constitution in the world, is the guiding spirit responsible for solving any discrepancies arising in governance, frictions between the executive and legislature and, limitations of the all-powerful judicial system of the country.

Vasudha Pande, Paonta Sahib

Food safety important

Apropos of ‘Cancer impoverishes’; one critical and pervasive contributor to India’s growing cancer burden has been overlooked i.e. mass food adulteration and the unchecked consumption of junk and ultra-processed foods. The Indian Council of Medical Research reports indicate widespread adulteration in essential food items such as milk, spices, edible oils, sweets and packaged snacks. Artificial colours and preservatives are classified as potential carcinogens when consumed over long periods. Without strict enforcement of food laws, mandatory chemical residue testing in foodgrains before procurement under MSP, regulation of ultra-processed foods and sustained public awareness, cancer will continue to impoverish families long before it claims lives.

Surjit Singh Bhatoa, by mail

Voters look for short-term gains

Refer to ‘Bad and less bad choices for Punjab voters’; amid repeated cycles of promises and betrayals, the hapless voters often turn to short-term populist rhetoric rather than long-term solutions of challenging issues like corruption, rising debt, unemployment, brain drain, drug abuse and law and order. Unless parties deliver tangible improvements, the growing public cynicism will keep undermining democratic institutions and hinder holistic development.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Drug clampdown will work

Apropos of ‘Operation Prahar’; the acknowledgement that Punjab’s crime problem has gone transnational is significant. Gangsters operating with impunity from countries such as Canada, the US and the UAE underlines the urgency of coordinated global action. The creation of the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell and the push for Red Corner Notices are timely steps. However, Operation Prahar must be viewed as a beginning, not a conclusion. Sustained action, legal preparedness and close cooperation with Central agencies are essential.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali