Refer to ‘Education not biz’; private premier schools and colleges in India are run by promoters who either overtly or covertly enjoy political patronage. The sole objective is to mint money by burning holes in the pockets of parents who have to cough up exorbitant fees. Therefore, to expect a student-friendly fee structure is unlikely. To accomplish their objective, dubious ranking of colleges by NIRF is in vogue and is being released every year. Unfortunately, the colleges which are not up to the mark are unduly rated. The country has a huge potential of becoming the world’s educational hub, but sadly, students are migrating to countries like Ukraine for higher education.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Coaching centres

Apropos of ‘Education not biz’; commercialisation of medical education has changed the quintessence of this noble profession. Earlier, genuine people used to enter this profession with a clear motive to serve humankind. Nowadays, parents are hell-bent on making their children doctors by fair or unfair means. Another hurdle in the way of genuine aspirants is the coaching industry that is flourishing by exploiting this desire of parents. These academies are making education a profitable business. As they do not require any government approval, there is no authority to regulate their financial activities.

Sunil Kumar Mahajan, Ghumarwin

EC must intervene

Apropos of ‘Wooing Himachal voters’; tall poll promises made by the parties have no mention of revenue sources to fulfil them. There is no mention of how parties will increase the revenue of the state to save it from the increasing burden of loans and overdraft raised by the previous governments. Many a time, it is hard to pay salaries to government employees. Good governance, control on inflation and generation of job opportunities can help the common man. The Election Commission should take note of poll freebies and stop parties from announcing these.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Combating climate change

Climate change and frequent degradation in the Air Quality Index is a matter of concern. It is time for the country to start implementing sustainable methods to attain growth. Science and technology are two tools which can accelerate this process. All nations should work together to maintain a balance in environment and economic growth. Electric vehicles should be promoted in a big way and solar energy generation should be boosted.

Ayushi Upadhyay, Chandigarh

PhD courses

The UGC’s new regulations for PhD degree courses is a step in the right direction. At present, one has to spend many years to pursue a doctorate degree in philosophy, involving cumbersome research parameters and evaluation procedures. Doing away with publishing of research work in journals and mandatory MPhil before submission of thesis for adjudication will go a long way in attracting students towards academic research. The sweeping changes from admissions to evaluations were long due keeping in view the lull in Nobel prizes. The ease of doing PhD may fill this gap in future.

Anil vinayak, Amritsar

Lost leverage

Apropos of ‘Remembering heroes of Rezang La, Gurung Hill’; it makes one proud to know about our heroes who fought the Chinese till their last breath in 1962. We pay homage to our martyred soldiers. Decades later, our soldiers occupied Kailash Range and threatened PLA’s strategic garrison of Maldo. This action unnerved the Chinese and compelled them to come on the negotiating table for disengagement. During the disengagement process, we vacated Kailash Range without insisting that the PLA vacate areas of Dungti-Demchok due to reasons best known to the negotiating team. We should be more careful in future and negotiate with strength.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar

Practical thinking

Think tanks must keep the practicability aspect while tinkering with already-settled defence decisions. The initiative of making most defence items indigenously is commendable. However, the recent decisions — Agnipath recruitment scheme and selection of CDS — need introspection. China and Pakistan cannot be fought with ‘Agniveers’ having 34-month effective duty period. The CDS is not a political post, but the government amended the rules for the appointment, adversely affecting the morale of the forces. A soldier is always ready to face the enemy. His suggestions should not be ignored.

Babu Ram Dhiman, Pinjore

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com