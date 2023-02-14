 Exploration of lithium : The Tribune India

Exploration of lithium



Reference to ‘Lithium discovery’; it is heartening that the Geological Survey of India has found tonnes of lithium in Reasi district. The discovery can put India ahead of major producer countries like Australia, China and second only to the largest global producer, Chile. Its detection can turn out to be a shot in the arm for the manufacturers of electric vehicles in the country. However, the exploration of this metal must be conducted very carefully in terms of the environment. The recent case of Joshimath must be kept in mind to avoid disturbing the eco-sensitivity of the area.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Kirpan row

Refer to ‘UK Sikhs at risk of being “banned” from courts’; why should one carry a kirpan, whether big or small, if it is banned under the law? No religion can be above the law. Sometime ago, a leader of a political outfit was not allowed to enter Parliament while carrying a sword that he insisted was his religious right. A Sikh organisation has come out against a Sikh soldier wearing a helmet, without realising that it was intended to protect his head from fatal bullet injuries in combat. Sikhs do not wear the helmet while riding a two-wheeler. A turban cannot protect one from head injuries. Over 50 per cent of deaths in two-wheeler accidents occur due to non-wearing of the helmet. Sikhs should look beyond kirpan and turban issues and follow legal guidelines for the sake of safety. Infringement of law that puts one’s own life and that of others in danger is not an act of bravery.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Another ‘godman’

As if there was a shortage of ‘godmen’ in our country, the media has created another ‘godman’. Most of us had not heard about Dhirendra Shastri or Bageshwar baba till a month ago. Now, this young man from a nondescript place is everywhere on TV screen. He was interviewed recently on a popular TV show, thus giving him celebrity status! One fails to understand why the media, electronic media in particular, is creating another ‘godman’. One expects the media to promote rationality instead of irrationality.

SP SINGH, KURUKSHETRA

Faith healers

Apropos of ‘In defence of healing the body through faith’; boons and blessings have been an integral part in the life of the faithful in human history. For a sufferer, a doctor’s word is a more effective medicine than his treatment that takes time to be effective. Faith healers are no better than modern-day psychologists and psychiatrists but they do have the backing of religious sentiments rather than any institutional certification. Instead of taking them to task, they should be recognised and respected as one more medium to ameliorate the sufferings of human beings. A few black sheep are the bane of every profession and that does not justify targeting of the entire professional fraternity.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Lame excuse

Refer to Abhishek Singhvi questioning the suspension of Rajani Patil by claiming that neither a show-cause notice was issued nor prior intimation was given (Refer to ‘Kharge calls meet of Opposition parties’); one wishes that Kharge and other senior leaders had prevented Patil from doing so, as such an act could hardly be appreciated and presumably non-permissible too under the parliamentary laws, instead of Singhvi taking convenient shelter behind technicalities.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Make democracy matter

Refer to ‘The Adani question’; Indian democracy could have reached its peak had Lal Bahadur Shastri lived more as a PM. There probably would not have been violence in Punjab and Kashmir. True democracy has the power to overcome all obstacles. MPs do not realise that the PM is recognised at the international forum because India is the largest democracy otherwise nobody is going to bother about a country whose sizeable population depends upon government-sponsored or subsidised schemes. Corruption, nepotism and sycophancy have virtually wiped out the Congress. BJP’s policies of dealing at the macro level will cost the party dear. Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Singh (AAP) have emerged as victors for raising the Adani issue fearlessly. The government cannot escape its responsibility by denying an inquiry into the allegation of crony capitalism.

NIRMAL KUMAR, PANCHKULA

Could be conspiracy

Apropos of ‘The Adani question’; the Finance Minister has clarified that it is not the responsibility of the government to regulate the stock market. Independent institutions like SEBI and RBI are already in place to look after the stock market. The BBC is an independent foreign news channel and Hindenburg, too, is a foreign-based short-seller, therefore it is not possible to investigate and prove their intentions. There is a possibility that conspirators connived with foreign-based players to malign PM Modi.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

