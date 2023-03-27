Expose handlers

‘Relief and revelations’ (Nous Indica) showed the true picture of Punjab’s turbulent situation amid the sudden and dubious emergence of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh. It is said that Caesar proved to be more dangerous dead than alive. It is perhaps good for the state that the fugitive has not been killed in a fake or real encounter. His killing would have earned him the status of a ‘martyr’ and the state’s troubles would have escalated. His handlers and sponsors must be exposed to end this disturbing chapter.

BALVINDER, CHANDIGARH

Want peace, not Khalistan

Apropos of ‘Relief and revelations’; the analysis of the recent developments is a comprehensive pointer towards the root cause of Amritpal Singh’s rise in the state. The Central and state governments have successfully dealt with this issue that had been blown out of proportion by various political parties. The people in general are relieved because except for fringe elements, the common Punjabi does not have a soft corner for any person or party that threatens his hard-earned peace and prosperity. Countries such as Britain and Canada need to be warned against unwarranted interest in our internal issues.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Sense of relief

The meteoric rise of Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh and the clash between the police and his supporters in Ajnala had raised serious concerns over the law and order situation in Punjab that could disturb communal harmony, hamper economic development and threaten national security and stability (‘Relief and revelations’, Nous Indica). Since they have suffered in the past, the Punjabis have heaved a sigh of relief after the somewhat delayed police crackdown on Amritpal. But there is no room for euphoria and complacency. The Centre and the state government should identify and take action against anti-state forces, including asylum-seekers abroad and some international agencies that use religion and money power to promote public discontent and religious extremism in India and abroad. The government should revamp its law enforcement mechanism. Religious, social and civil society organisations and political parties should act as a moral force to save society from secessionist violence.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Vendetta politics

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi over a defamation case is a setback for Indian democracy as the ruling party is doing everything in its power to intimidate opponents. The recent cases of vindictive action against Congress MP Pawan Khera, CBI action against AAP leader Manish Sisodia, and the needless controversy over Rahul’s Cambridge speech clearly show how the BJP is using institutions to harass rivals to settle political scores. It is trying to set up a tyrannical regime where no one can criticise it for any wrongful practice.

Rishika Kriti, Ludhiana

Rahul’s disqualification

Refer to ‘Rahul disqualified as MP’; how can the Lok Sabha disqualify its duly elected member when Parliament has no power to do so under the Constitution? This view was upheld by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Hardwari Lal versus State of Haryana. He was expelled from the Haryana Assembly for writing booklets against the then CM. He filed a writ petition and got a stay order against his expulsion. He relied on the historic verdict in which a Supreme Court Bench led by the then Chief Justice of India Subba Rao held that all powers and privileges available to British Parliament as on January 26, 1950, were not available to Indian legislatures. The High Court held that one such power of Parliament or Assembly that cannot be exercised is to reconstitute itself and that the expulsion or disqualification of an MLA or MP amounts to reconstitution of the Assembly or Parliament. His expulsion was held null and void. Rahul’s disqualification is unconstitutional; the court order needs to be reviewed.

RN Malik, Gurugram

CAG report

Apropos of ‘IT payers, pensioners & landless pocketed…’; the CAG report is only the tip of the iceberg. It is not an exception but the order of the day with regard to schemes and a poor reflection on the working of government machinery. During 2011-12 and 2012-13, in Mewat district alone, about Rs 1 crore was fraudulently withdrawn by a government department in connivance with departmental staff and a registered firm under a micro-irrigation programme. The firm has again been allowed to operate in Haryana. The government must ensure exemplary punishment for erring officers and ban such firms across India.

SK Mittal, Panchkula

