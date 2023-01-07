Extend flight ban

Refer to ‘Mid-air unruliness’; what was the flight crew doing at the time of the incident? The airline’s approach to this misbehaviour is disappointing. The victim should have been given an alternative seat, at least, to make her remaining journey comfortable. She should be compensated for such a traumatic experience. A 30-day flight ban for the accused is no ban. For such offences, there should be a three-year ban from all flights. If justice system is not improved, such uncivilised incidents will recur.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Keep it uniform

Reference to ‘Uniform Civil Code necessary for gender justice’; our Constitution guarantees right to equality to all citizens without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, colour, community, religion, region or any other consideration. This right should not be on paper alone, but implemented in actual practice too. Religious customs and traditions should be flexible and modified with advancing times. Many religious gurus in the bygone era used to believe that earth is flat, but now it is accepted by all that it is round. Therefore, in accordance with Article 44 and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966), Uniform Civil Code should be framed so that all citizens can lead a respectful and dignified life. Irrational practices not in sync with equal rights should be rectified.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Think and speak

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public officials are expected to be more careful in their speeches lest they should emit the venom of hate and hurt a particular person or a group of people. Since they are a part of the government and in a way represent the ruling party, they should observe restraint on their vocabulary and exhibit respect for the discordant voices. It is imperative that the people at the helm of affairs should not allow anybody the licence to spew inflammatory and disparaging remarks. They should not be condoned in the name of 'personal comments'.

Chaman Arora, Ferozepur City

Foreign campuses

The UGC has opened the doors to the world’s prominent universities to start their campuses in India. It is likely to stop the exodus of a large number of Indian youth for higher studies. It has also been rightly ensured to permit only the best universities with some legitimate restrictions. This will also invigorate Indian universities to upgrade their functioning in competition to the foreign universities. It is presumed that the UGC will keep a close watch on the developments, especially in keeping with the provisions laid down in the New Education Policy, 2020. Studying foreign universities established in countries like the UAE may be worthwhile.

S Kumar, PANCHKULA

Sane advice

Refer to the reports indicating that the CEA to the Prime Minister has cautioned that India is not insulated from global uncertainties, one wishes that FM Nirmala Sitharaman also lends an ear to his 'need based' idea of ushering in a simplified GST and Direct Tax system while formulating the Union Budget, since this year's Budget would be her last full-fledged one before the 2024 General Election.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Grey hydrogen

Apropos to ‘Rs 19,744cr govt outlay for Green Hydrogen Mission’; the approval is appreciable. The electric current required to separate hydrogen from oxygen in water through the process known as electrolysis will be from the renewable energy, and hence, is termed as ‘green hydrogen’. It will replace ‘grey hydrogen’ used in the sectors, such as refining, steel, cement, shipping, fuelling cars and spaceships. As grey hydrogen is produced using energy generated by the burning of fossil fuels, replacing it with green hydrogen will definitely reduce carbon emissions. Consequently, it will lead to savings in regard to fossil fuel imports.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Spirit of Japan

Reference to the Japanese sporting spirit; their acts of cheering for even the opponent team and picking up garbage after a match are remarkable. They displayed the same spirit when they stayed on to remove trash from the Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar, after Japan defeated Germany in a recently concluded FIFA World Cup Group match. It is a lesson and must inspire those who indulge in hooliganism while watching a match. It may help in checking tragic incidents, like the one that took place in Indonesia last year.

Raj Kumar Goyal, Patiala

