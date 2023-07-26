 Fake news inciting violence : The Tribune India

Fake news inciting violence



Refer to ‘Manipur & beyond’; the shameful video clip showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur has uncovered the nexus among the politicians, police and ‘paid’ media. The accused were arrested after 76 days and, that too, after the PM’s speech. India is a secular nation and its strength lies in its diversity. The nation’s progress is dependent on unity and mutual respect among its citizens, regardless of their religious background. People responsible for such heinous crimes must be given exemplary punishment. Paid/fake news and misinformation have already caused irreparable damage to Indian society.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Declare Punjab flood-hit

The Punjab Government’s delay in declaring the state ‘flood-hit’ is causing immense hardship to the people affected by the floods. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, crops ruined and people displaced. The government has been slow in providing relief, and many people are still without food, water or shelter. The longer the government waits to declare the state ‘flood-hit’, the worse the situation will become. The government should act swiftly so that the affected people are not deprived of timely help.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Change societal perceptions

Refer to ‘Haryana sex ratio’; a distressing report by a British medical journal has revealed that up to 1.2 crore female foetuses have been aborted in India. The appalling number reflects the patriarchal mindset throughout the country. It is not just about implementing schemes and allocating budgets for girls’ welfare, but also about changing societal perceptions and attitude towards girls and women. The recent slide in the sex ratio at birth recorded in 2023 in Haryana is worrisome. Curbing the use of technology for misogynistic practices like illegal sex determination tests and abortions is crucial for addressing gender-based discrimination and ensuring gender equality. The offenders should not go unpunished.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Take strong measures

The setback to Haryana’s efforts to curb female foeticide can provide essential lessons for national policymaking. The northern state has long been notorious for its bias against the girl child. The lack of monitoring of flagship programmes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has reversed the gains made in shutting down sex-testing clinics, which are popular despite being illegal. To effectively combat gender bias against girls and promote equality, the authorities need to take strong and comprehensive measures. Involving more men in awareness programmes about female foeticide is a crucial step for achieving these goals.

TKR Noori, Hyderabad

Don’t criticise BJP govt

Apropos of ‘Challenges galore for INDIA’; spewing venom at the BJP government, can the author answer this question: how many scams and terror attacks against civilians have happened during the past nine years of the NDA rule? Compare the BJP government’s record with the UPA’s performance. As long as the revdi culture is widespread, it will have significant implications for a society’s economic development. Taking ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ to every corner of India sounds sweet to the ears, but it should not extend to showing sympathy to terror merchants, anti-nationals and their sympathisers. When it comes to national security, the law enforcement agencies need to deal with them with an iron hand, not with love.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

Advertisement spending

Apropos of ‘SC raps Delhi Govt on RRTS project’; it is surprising that the government is spending recklessly on advertisements and promotions instead of doing the actual work. The government budget should be spent on people and human resource development. True development can only be realised when it translates into tangible improvements at the ground level, positively impacting the lives of citizens. Implementing policies to regulate and limit advertising and promotional budgets can play a crucial role in ensuring that public funds are utilised effectively for the benefit of the people.

Kirandeep Singh, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

2
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

4
Nation

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

5
Trending

Baba Ramdev spotted driving Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover SUV; video goes viral

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

7
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

8
Haryana

Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case

9
Trending

Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Private university asked to refund excess fees charged from 2 ex-students, fined Rs 1 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Top News

SC raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...

Broadband curbs eased in Manipur

Broadband curbs eased in Manipur

2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads

2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads

No loss of human life, livestock reported

Despite ‘Beti Bachao’ plan, 13 states see dip in gender ratio

Despite 'Beti Bachao' plan, 13 states see dip in gender ratio

44% LS, 31% RS members facing criminal cases

44% LS, 31% RS members facing criminal cases


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Operators fail to spare Jawaharlal Nehru, loose overhead wires hang near his statue

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in House

BJP councillor slams MC over failure to curb dog menace

‘0001’ goes for Rs 16 lakh, Chandigarh RLA rakes in Rs 1.97 crore

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Union Cabinet clears Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Snakebite cases rise, 49 reported in July

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised