Fake news inciting violence

Refer to ‘Manipur & beyond’; the shameful video clip showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur has uncovered the nexus among the politicians, police and ‘paid’ media. The accused were arrested after 76 days and, that too, after the PM’s speech. India is a secular nation and its strength lies in its diversity. The nation’s progress is dependent on unity and mutual respect among its citizens, regardless of their religious background. People responsible for such heinous crimes must be given exemplary punishment. Paid/fake news and misinformation have already caused irreparable damage to Indian society.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Declare Punjab flood-hit

The Punjab Government’s delay in declaring the state ‘flood-hit’ is causing immense hardship to the people affected by the floods. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, crops ruined and people displaced. The government has been slow in providing relief, and many people are still without food, water or shelter. The longer the government waits to declare the state ‘flood-hit’, the worse the situation will become. The government should act swiftly so that the affected people are not deprived of timely help.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Change societal perceptions

Refer to ‘Haryana sex ratio’; a distressing report by a British medical journal has revealed that up to 1.2 crore female foetuses have been aborted in India. The appalling number reflects the patriarchal mindset throughout the country. It is not just about implementing schemes and allocating budgets for girls’ welfare, but also about changing societal perceptions and attitude towards girls and women. The recent slide in the sex ratio at birth recorded in 2023 in Haryana is worrisome. Curbing the use of technology for misogynistic practices like illegal sex determination tests and abortions is crucial for addressing gender-based discrimination and ensuring gender equality. The offenders should not go unpunished.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Take strong measures

The setback to Haryana’s efforts to curb female foeticide can provide essential lessons for national policymaking. The northern state has long been notorious for its bias against the girl child. The lack of monitoring of flagship programmes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has reversed the gains made in shutting down sex-testing clinics, which are popular despite being illegal. To effectively combat gender bias against girls and promote equality, the authorities need to take strong and comprehensive measures. Involving more men in awareness programmes about female foeticide is a crucial step for achieving these goals.

TKR Noori, Hyderabad

Don’t criticise BJP govt

Apropos of ‘Challenges galore for INDIA’; spewing venom at the BJP government, can the author answer this question: how many scams and terror attacks against civilians have happened during the past nine years of the NDA rule? Compare the BJP government’s record with the UPA’s performance. As long as the revdi culture is widespread, it will have significant implications for a society’s economic development. Taking ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ to every corner of India sounds sweet to the ears, but it should not extend to showing sympathy to terror merchants, anti-nationals and their sympathisers. When it comes to national security, the law enforcement agencies need to deal with them with an iron hand, not with love.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

Advertisement spending

Apropos of ‘SC raps Delhi Govt on RRTS project’; it is surprising that the government is spending recklessly on advertisements and promotions instead of doing the actual work. The government budget should be spent on people and human resource development. True development can only be realised when it translates into tangible improvements at the ground level, positively impacting the lives of citizens. Implementing policies to regulate and limit advertising and promotional budgets can play a crucial role in ensuring that public funds are utilised effectively for the benefit of the people.

Kirandeep Singh, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Manipur