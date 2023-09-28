 False accusations against India : The Tribune India

False accusations against India



Refer to ‘Political convenience cannot decide terror response: EAM’; the Saudi Arabian government’s response to the diplomatic rift with Canada in 2018 was swift and robust. It asked the Canadian ambassador to leave within 24 hours, recalled its ambassador to Canada, discontinued all flights, froze all investments and business transactions, withdrew Saudi students in Canada and relocated them to other countries for further studies. To make matters worse, the US refused to take sides. We have not gone that far yet, but reserve the right to do so if false accusations against India persist, indicating the unwillingness or inability of other nations to curb terror modules that promote hostility and hatred against India from their territory.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

Shortage of good varsities

According to a statement issued by the US mission in India, a record 90,000 student visas were sanctioned this summer. Earlier, students mostly went abroad for higher education, but the trend has changed; now they go after completing their school education. This could be attributed to the shortage of good universities in India and lack of job opportunities. All this results in a significant amount of foreign currency leaving the country. According to Canada-based businessman Sukhi Bath, Rs 68,000 crore is being pumped out annually from Punjab to Canada.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Bolster Urban Cooperative Banks

Apropos of ‘RBI’s note of caution’; the words of the RBI Governor are significant, particularly considering the backdrop of mega scams that have rocked the banking sector. Such scams have the potential to erode a depositor’s confidence in these financial institutions. Banks have a fundamental obligation to safeguard customers’ deposited funds, while also providing accessible loan facilities to them. Given that the majority of the population resides in rural areas, it is imperative that these financial institutions operate effectively to meet the current needs. Cooperative banks’ role in bolstering the growth of the rural economy should not be underestimated.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

NDMA’s report on Joshimath

Refer to ‘Learn from Joshimath’; the National Disaster Management Authority’s post-disaster report on Joshimath underscores that we are at a critical juncture concerning the development of the Himalayan states. The issue of land subsidence in Joshimath has brought the development policy into sharp focus. Given that Joshimath has significantly exceeded its carrying capacity, it would be advisable to refrain from new construction in the area. It is essential to periodically review all principles of town planning in the Himalayan states. However, governments must maintain share details with the people since they are the most crucial stakeholders.

PL Singh, by mail

AIADMK’s exit

Apropos of ‘Jolt for BJP as AIADMK quits NDA’; the AIADMK’s exit from the NDA is expected to have an impact on the BJP’s political strategy in the southern region. In the five southern states, there is no NDA ally that appears to be in a strong position. Even in Karnataka, where the BJP commands a presence, the state unit is in a disarray. In states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, the BJP remains a minor player. Considering that a substantial portion of the southern vote has remained largely unchanged during the BJP’s two terms at the Centre, the party must continue to focus on safeguarding its strongholds in the north and northwest regions.

MS Khokhar, by mail

Prevent reckless borrowing

Apropos of ‘Govt to borrow Rs 6.55 lakh cr in H2, launch 50-year securities’; laws of economics, even if inconvenient, can be ignored or repealed only at our peril. Borrowings by the ruling dispensations to finance freebies may be good politics, but it is bad economics. The growing loan burden, which affects many citizens, doesn’t seem to be a matter of concern for anyone. While borrowing can be essential for economic development and business growth, it is crucial to exercise restraint at both the Central and state levels to prevent reckless borrowings and the issuance of post-dated bonds that can shift liabilities to the future.

Richa Sharma, Zirakpur

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

