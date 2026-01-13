Fear as political instrument

With reference to ‘The shifting moral pendulum’; the support from some quarters for Donald Trump’s coercive military action in Venezuela exposes a deeper and troubling pattern. Arthur Koestler’s book The Ghost in the Machine warned that societies regress into primitive, tribal instincts under fear. What characterises the current situation is that fear is no longer merely an instinct — it is a political instrument. Leaders actively manufacture insecurity, exaggerate threats and cultivate siege mentalities to prepare public consent for misadventures later. Once fear is institutionalised, pluralism is recast as weakness and weaker nations are considered expendable. Pluralism is not failing; it is being deliberately undermined. To abandon it would not restore strength, but legitimise regression.

Advertisement

KK Garg, Chandigarh

Advertisement

Politics rooted in materialism

Advertisement

Apropos of ‘The shifting moral pendulum’; politics is fundamentally about power, and both political choices and moral claims are rooted in material interests. Ethical arguments do not operate in an abstract space; they are advanced or discarded keeping the power structure in mind. This limitation is evident in the Venezuelan context. The US action against the Maduro government cannot be understood as a moral dilemma. It is inseparable from material interests — access to Venezuela’s oil reserves, leverage over energy markets and the strategic aim of limiting Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

Manu Kant, by mail

Advertisement

Look forward in development

Refer to ‘The SYL dispute is difficult — not impossible’; it is easier said than done and there are some subjects that are only talked about with no concrete action. The imbroglio over SYL is mired in incorrigible dirty politics. It is good to see the series commemorating the 60th anniversary of the reorganisation of Punjab that dwells more on ways and means of looking ahead, rather than looking back.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Vulnerable sportswomen

Refer to ‘Foul play’; sexual harassment of minors shows how they remain vulnerable and become easy target to sexual predators. For the teenaged sportswomen, coming forward to complain against offenders and those in authority is not easy. It is made harder by the fact that the perpetrators end up either not being investigated thoroughly or are just let off with a warning. When sexual abuse is overlooked and trust shattered, it can devastate anybody being preyed upon. How will these talented, hardworking girls focus on competing and winning in their sport?

Prakash Hanspaul, by mail

Breach of trust

Apropos of ‘Foul play’; sportswomen facing sexual harassment by their mentors or coaches is deeply troubling. This is a big breach of trust. Nothing but zero tolerance can curb such crimes. Swift action and exemplary punishment would send a strong message to the perpetrators and deter them. People continue to commit sexual crimes without any fear of the law. Girls, be it in sports or any other field, should be able to work in a safe environment. Such incidents are a disgrace to a civilised society.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Leaders must feel nation’s pulse

With reference to ‘Iran unrest’; in this era of war and turmoil, it becomes pertinent for leaders of all countries to remain vigilant and remain balanced and progressive in approach. Leaders will have to understand the needs of their respective societies in order to bring holistic and peaceful development in their countries. Since blind belief in authority is the greatest enemy of truth, citizens cannot be expected to impetuously follow directions. It is evident that whenever repression and injustice have prevailed over a period of time, renaissance cannot be averted. The widening gap between the State and society is not a good sign.

Sunaina, Chandigarh