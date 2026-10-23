Fiscal discipline non-negotiable

Apropos of ‘Why GenZ won't forgive Punjab's polity’; the short-term electoral gains are taking a heavy toll on equitable welfare and development. Fiscal discipline has to be non-negotiable. We must be wary of the perils of leaving polity to politicians alone. The constitutional institution of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India needs to intervene beyond merely auditing government accounts. It must be vested with powers to curb appeasement and populist politics. We cannot pass on the burden to posterity to generate revenue, which is drained into paying back outstanding loans and liabilities.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Advertisement

Slocum exhibited practical wisdom

With reference to ‘Harvey Slocum, master builder of Bhakra Dam’; the piece wonderfully highlights the various facets of this remarkable self-taught engineer. Though Slocum held no formal diploma or degree, his extraordinary natural acumen allowed him to rise from a labourer to a manager of numerous big dam projects. Among the many anecdotes illustrating his practical wisdom, one stands out. During the temporary diversion of the Sutlej, a retaining hill began to leak. Slocum called an open-air meeting to invite suggestions from everyone present. While engineers offered conventional solutions like pouring concrete or dumping boulders, a labourer suggested blasting dynamite inside the leaking section — an idea that drew laughter from the crowd. However, after returning to the US, Slocum sent a telegram instructing his team to try the labourer's idea. It worked.

Advertisement

KS Dhami, California

Disciplined engineering

Harvey Slocum emphasised the provision of roads, drainage, fire drills and treated drinking water; that legacy is vital today. With climate change, erratic monsoons and falling groundwater levels, dams provide water security by storing rainwater to be used year-round for irrigation and industry. The challenge now is maintaining old dams. Desilting, dam safety, environmental flows for rivers like the Yamuna and Sutlej, and science-based floodplain protection — not O-I /O II division — must guide policy. Bhakra shows how disciplined engineering builds national resilience.

Advertisement

Ashok Aggarwal, Kurukshetra

Money unsafe in banks also

Refer to ‘SBI data breach’; the alleged leak of personal data of customers rings alarm bells. Is our hard-earned money not safe even in the biggest public sector bank? Many people switch from private banks believing that the public banks are safer. Transactions done through Net banking are at greater risk than those done physically while sitting in a bank. One needs to be extra careful while using digital banking. Cyber criminals are finding new ways and means to cheat gullible customers. Banks should take all possible measures to safeguard our money.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Bank customers must be vigilant

With reference to ‘SBI data breach’; a vigilant customer, supported by a responsible bank, is the best defence against cyberfraud. Customer awareness is essential. SBI’s YONO app enables customers to check balances, review transactions and access banking services through official digital channels, helping them monitor accounts and spot suspicious activity promptly. The SBI should clearly identify genuine communication channels and issue timely safety alerts.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Blame on civil surgeons misplaced

The tragic killing of the Moga anti-drug activist has triggered widespread public outrage. However, much of the discourse on social media is erroneously directing blame at district civil surgeons for failing to supervise drug inspectors, oversee chemist licensing and enforce periodic inspections of medical shops. The regulatory oversight of drug inspectors falls within the State Drugs Control Authority under the Food and Drugs Administration, Punjab. Accordingly, responsibility for specific enforcement and supervisory lapses should be assessed against statutory provisions and government orders. Holding civil surgeons accountable for these lapses is factually misplaced.

Subodh Gupta, Mansa