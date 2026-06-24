The Lucknow coaching centre blaze has exposed the country’s compromised regulatory system. As always, authorities will offer condolences, announce compensation, order inquiries, suspend a few officials, only to rehabilitate them later, and launch token inspections of fire safety norms. Rarely is anyone held accountable. Opposition parties will seek political mileage while displaying selective outrage. Instead of rushing to the tragedy site, politicians and bureaucrats should focus on ensuring fire safety compliance elsewhere. Unless accountability is fixed and enforced, such tragedies will continue to recur.

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Rajesh Goyal, by mail

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Administrative lapses in UP

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Refer to ‘Lucknow coaching centre blaze’; of late, Uttar Pradesh has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. The alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Mandir and the Lucknow fire that killed 15 persons point to serious administrative lapses. The fact that students were forced to jump from windows and the terrace to escape highlights glaring violations of safety norms. The need of the hour is to audit commercial buildings, fix accountability and bring violators to book.

MD Sharma, Shimla

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Faith demands transparency

Apropos of ‘Faith at stake’; the Ram Temple is mired in allegations of embezzlement of donations. These allegations have reportedly dented the temple’s footfall and led to a decline in devotees’ offerings. This reflects a serious lapse in the management and oversight of the temple administration. Moreover, Lord Ram has increasingly become a symbol of political rhetoric, with the temple’s construction often being projected as a liberation from the alleged neglect of previous governments. The authorities must ensure transparency and accountability in the temple’s administration to preserve and strengthen the trust of devotees.

PR Ravinder, Hyderabad

Encourage digital donations

Allegations of misappropriation of donations at the recently built Ayodhya Ram Temple have come as a shock to millions of devotees. While such incidents are not uncommon at religious institutions, few expected them to surface so soon at the Ram Mandir. The episode highlights the urgent need for greater transparency and stronger financial controls. Digital donations should be encouraged, supported by robust banking systems, CCTV surveillance, regular audits and daily reconciliation of accounts.

Sham Murari Sharma, Chandigarh

Leadership crisis in UK

Britain’s political instability has become a worrying pattern. With Keir Starmer stepping down, the UK is set to witness its seventh PM in a decade leaving office prematurely. Britain had been part of a club of countries called the European Union since 1973. However, Brexit on January 31, 2020, fractured both major parties and reshaped voter loyalties. Prime Ministers have struggled to manage its economic and political consequences. The bigger question is whether this is merely a leadership crisis or a deeper structural crisis in British democracy. Frequent changes can weaken policy continuity, investor confidence and public trust.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Foster market efficiency

Refer to ‘Fair play’; businesses require a regulatory environment where enforcement actions are guided by clear principles and supported by objective evidence. The Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) emphasis on proportionality and evidence-based regulation is a welcome step. Penalty frameworks should take into account the nature of the violation, its impact on consumers and the duration of the misconduct. The CCI’s credibility will depend on its ability to act firmly against anti-competitive practices while ensuring procedural fairness. Such a balanced approach will foster market efficiency and protect consumers.

Bal Govind, Noida