Apropos of ‘When hospitals breach trust’; the important question is why private players enjoy such unhindered leverage in the first place. The reason is the catastrophic neglect of public healthcare in our country. From primary health centres to premier government medical colleges, severe deficits in diagnostic machinery, basic consumables and intensive care beds have crippled state institutions. Instead of genuine structural investment, government offers lip-service flagship schemes. A State that cannot equip its own hospitals has forfeited the moral and practical leverage to discipline private cartels. Fix public hospitals first; the market will fall in line.

Subodh Gupta, by mail

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A jungle of substandard drugs

Refer to ‘When hospitals breach trust’; the main problem is permission for unbridled trade margin by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority leading to exorbitant MRP. Even today, we are following an outdated drug policy. The new policy although ready is awaiting tabling and passing in Parliament for the past many years. WHO-GMP stringent quality control regulation has been in force since January 2026 but we hardly find WHO-GMP stamped drugs in market. Even government supplies do not bear this stamp. The drug market is a jungle of substandard, spurious, duplicate and overpriced drugs.

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Dinesh Khosla, Rohtak

Freedom comes with responsibility

Apropos of ‘Big gap on how GenZ should behave’; the growing generation gap deserves serious attention. It is important to set certain limits on young people’s behaviour, but discipline should not become excessive control. GenZ has grown up in a world of technology, social media and greater individual freedom; expecting them to follow old conventions may create unnecessary conflict. Cultural values, responsibility and basic social etiquette should not be compromised in the name of modernity. GenZ must understand that freedom comes with responsibility.

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Ashok Singh Guleria, Hamirpur

Firm guardian and gentle friend

Refer to 'Police reforms remain a work in progress’; is the 20-year delay in implementing the Supreme Court’s directives a failure of political will only? A police force, in any modern state, remains primarily an instrument of authority charged with maintaining law and order. To ask it to be both a firm guardian and a gentle friend at the same time is to place upon it a burden its position makes difficult to bear. No one quarrels with courtesy, restraint and accountability in mind. Institutions tend to reflect the purposes they were created to serve more faithfully than the ideals we subsequently prescribe for them.

Manu Kant, by mail

Coercion cannot resurrect customs

Refer to ‘Hisar panchayat prohibits same-village marriages’; such dictates can translate into real destruction of young lives. Prohibiting marriage is decided under the Hindu Marriage Act, statutes and the Constitution, not by a gathering of people. Two adults cannot be commanded to regard each other as brother and sister merely because an inherited tradition once prescribed it. When social values change and the sentiment sustaining a custom disappears, coercion cannot resurrect them. It is deeply ironic that elected panchayat members and sarpanches stand at the forefront of such illegal decrees.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Systemic crises in IITs

With reference to ‘IIT-Bombay tenders apology, removes Prof Doolla as Dean’; it is easy to blame faculty after every tragic student suicide in IITs. The real crisis is systemic, not personal. Student strength has doubled from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh in a decade across 23 IITs, but faculty recruitment has not kept pace. The famed 1:10 ratio exists only on paper. IITs need twin reforms —fill faculty vacancies on war footing and build professional, confidential mental health systems beyond SOPs and committees. High standards and compassion can co-exist, vilification cannot.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula