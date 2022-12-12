Focus on people’s issues

Refer to ‘Gujarat’s Hindutva heart’ (Nous Indica); Gujarat appears irreversibly polarised with a well-cemented consolidation of Hindu votes. AAP’s tally of five seats and 13% vote share is not due to its show of soft Hindutva, but because of people’s preference for the promised free or affordable and quality education and healthcare, corruption-free governance, besides jobs, unemployment allowance, and some freebies that could ease their burden due to soaring prices. For the real development of the nation and the welfare of the people, elections have to be fought on such issues only, otherwise who wins or loses will be of little concern for the majority of voters, as the low turnout in Gujarat and Delhi MCD elections indicates. Kejriwal’s pro-people politics is appreciated. He should avoid dependence on any Hindutva card and focus on the politics he is the proponent of. As for the Congress, it needs to rediscover itself.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Lesson in strategy

Apropos of ‘Gujarat’s Hindutva heart’ (Nous Indica); the poll results are more a lesson in strategy for the Congress than for the BJP and the AAP since they were clear about their strategies and the resultant outcomes. It is the Congress that ought to reflect on its vote and seat share and compare it with the Himachal Assembly results. For the Gandhi family, the days of basking in reflected glory are over. This realisation has dawned on Rahul Gandhi. His Bharat Jodo Yatra is an earnest step in the right direction. He has started from scratch to connect with the masses. It is sure to bear fruit in the long run. But this has not been realised by those who matter in party affairs.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

No to freebies

The Gujaratis were smart enough to realise that the AAP model of freebies is bad for the state in the long run and correctly rejected them. Hopefully, the Punjab Government will now get back to what it was elected for in the first place — governance. An account of expenses, of public finances for political gains incurred in this exercise by the Punjab Government, will be in order, keeping its avowed claim of accountability. The silver lining is that most AAP leaders seem to have learnt the dandiya!

JS Chima, by mail

AAP national party

Refer to ‘Gujarat’s Hindutva heart’ (Nous Indica); the BJP has created history in Gujarat, but lost in Himachal Pradesh. The people of Himachal have shown maturity and given a chance to the Congress. They were not impressed with the promises of the BJP. In Gujarat, the AAP has made its presence felt and attained the status of a national party. It can be well presumed that sooner or later, Kejriwal will be a key figure in central politics.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

New era in politics

PM Modi is the chief architect of the BJP’s landslide victory in Gujarat. Though the Congress has been able to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor in Himachal Pradesh, reports of disregard for the instructions of the high command and squabbles among state leaders for CM’s office can convert this victory into defeat. AAP’s rise to the stature of a national party and registering its presence by securing 12.92 per cent of the total votes polled in Gujarat, is indicative of the beginning of a new era in Indian politics. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra should not be belittled or ridiculed as every leader should work hard to survive in politics with honest efforts.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

BJP’s big win

The BJP’s thumping victory in Gujarat overshadowed its narrow loss in Himachal Pradesh. For the Congress, its victory in Himachal is a consolation against the crushing defeat in Gujarat. The Gujarat results prove that the BJP’s status as the superpower in Indian politics remains unchallenged. The voters reposed their faith in the BJP. The AAP’s entry into the Gujarat contest worked to the BJP’s advantage.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Iran’s protest toll

The editorial ‘Hanging of Iranian protester’ brings to the fore the dichotomy of rights. In these times of great connectivity, such rigid practices, like compulsorily covering the face and hair, are not sustainable in terms of equality between the genders. Harsh punishments have been the hallmark of the tottering regimes. Given the predominant position of Iran in West Asia, it should make necessary amendments which are in sync with rights across the globe. Covering of head or face should be a matter of choice, not compulsion. The spirit of the 21st century is unstoppable, irrespective of the nature of regimes.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

