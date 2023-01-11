Follow their path

Both Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi were an embodiment of true patriotism and radical humanism, and took pride in India’s cultural and religious heritage (‘Let’s rediscover Vivekananda’). Recognising man as the highest manifestation of spiritual consciousness, they believed in the redemptive power of religion. They raised their voice against untouchability, illiteracy, slavery, racial discrimination and religious separatism, and revitalised oppressed, superstitious and complex-ridden Indians with new strength. With the rise of Hindu nationalism, the country’s political environment has become toxic and poses a threat to our constitutional ethos of secularism, pluralism and peaceful coexistence. It is time to inculcate the values so cherished by these two iconic social reformers. This will enable us to meet the serious challenges of poverty, consumerism, fanaticism, intolerance, violence, fragile environment and terrorism that society faces today.

Harmohit Singh, Hoshiarpur

US must deport Bolsonaro

Apropos of ‘Turmoil in Brazil’; Bolsonaro resorted to the same sinister technique to subvert the electoral mandate as was done by US President Trump when he lost the election to Biden. Such crude and brutal attempts to nullify the outcome of a fair election should be condemned in unambiguous terms to sustain and preserve democracy. The onus is on President Biden to deport Bolsonaro, now in Florida, to Brazil to

face prosecution.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Indian diaspora

Refer to ‘PM: Expats our ambassadors on foreign soil’; this may be true for the present generation who left India at a young age and settled in foreign countries. Subsequent generations have become foreign citizens and neither visit India nor follow the Indian way of life, hence it is doubtful to what extent they can act as Indian ambassadors. They cannot be expected to promote yoga, ayurveda etc. The diaspora’s first responsibility is towards the interests of the country of citizenship and any favouritism towards their native country can be considered as anti-national. Except pride, what benefits can India get from the achievements of its diaspora? In fact, it acts as counterproductive since it promotes brain drain of talented Indians. If they want to contribute to the development of India, they can train our doctors and engineers in the latest technologies and provide financial assistance to brilliant Indian students to study abroad in renowned universities.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Man-made catastrophe

The situation at Joshimath is a lesson and warning to the government on what it must do in other areas that are prone to natural disasters (‘Saving Joshimath’). There should be regular monitoring by the district administration to avoid such situations in future. If government officials are more vigilant, illegal construction cannot come up on vulnerable sites. A no-objection certificate should be made necessary from the department concerned for construction.

Himanshu goyal, Kaithal

Indian universities

Apropos of ‘Need to reform our own university system’; we have a strong network of 1,070 universities in India and not even one qualitatively matches to Oxford, Cambridge, Stanford University etc. Not even a single Indian university stands amongst the first 250 globally. Rationality demands that the government should uplift the present universities rather than allowing reputed global institutes to set up campuses in select India cities. The explanation that this move will halt the migration of Indian students opting for degrees from foreign universities is misplaced as these students prefer employment in foreign land rather than returning to their native country. The government must maintain a balance in allowing the entry of foreign universities versus uplifting our existing universities.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Advisory to channels

Reference to ‘Citing Pant car crash, govt issues advisory to TV channels over disturbing visuals’; it is an appreciable step that the ministry has asked channels to adhere to ethical codes. Television channels are not following the principles of journalism and the ethical code of truth, impartiality, humanity and accountability. Can the people of India expect that the media would disseminate the true account of happenings and not work as publicity departments of political parties and also shun media trials? Will the ministry take punitive measures against the erring channels?

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

