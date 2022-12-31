Follow traffic rules

Refer to ‘Lifesavers on roads’; it is shocking to learn that eight out of every 10 car occupants killed in accidents last year were not wearing seatbelts. Road safety rules should not only be followed by motorists, but also by pedestrians, cyclists and others. While on the road, one must diligently observe traffic rules. Accidents will be reduced to half if all follow basic safety measures. It is the duty and responsibility of all concerned to adhere to the rules and regulations while travelling and reduce the death rate as much as possible.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Obey rules, save lives

Apropos of ‘Lifesavers on roads’; most of us believe in the power of idols of deities and other religious symbols placed in our vehicles than seatbelts. Given the penchant for speeding and breaking all traffic rules, it is no wonder that in 2021, 1.53 lakh people lost their lives in 4.12 lakh accidents. In cities, unauthorised vendors encroach upon footpaths, leaving no other option for pedestrians but to walk on busy roads, creating traffic snarls. There is a tendency among young drivers to violate traffic rules, thus increasing chances of accident. This chaotic state of affairs has to be taken care of before we attempt to reduce traffic accidents.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Step up surveillance

Apropos of ‘Drone incursions’; the manifold jump in drone incursions, especially in Punjab, is a matter of concern for all and more so for the security establishment. Punjab accounts for 84 per cent of the total drone activities reported along the entire western border this year. The smuggling of arms, ammunition, narcotics and fake currency close to the international border in Punjab is not possible without state support and patronage from across the border and tacit complicity of anti-nationals and drug peddlers on our side. The shooting down of drones speaks volume of the alertness of BSF. Against a desperate adversary like Pakistan, relentless vigil and prompt counter-action well supported by technology is required for effective border management. Identifying, isolating and decimating the anti-social network and modules on our side of the border should get equal attention.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), Bhadsali

Unforgettable legacy

Refer to ‘King of beautiful game dead’; Pelé was one of the greatest footballers on the planet. With his demise, an era has come to an end. He was a revered figure in the world of football and the only player with three World Cup titles. The Brazilian soccer king was widely regarded as one of his sport’s greatest players. His death has left a deep void in the heart of every football fan. He leaves an eternal, unforgettable legacy. Pelé’s name will forever be synonymous with the sporting artistry. Rest in peace.

Ramesh G Jethwani, Bengaluru

Pelé an inspiration

Pelé achieved this exalted position in the game with his dedication and perseverance. He mesmerised the players and fans with his samba-like flair and swift moves on the field. He exhibited a fast, fluid style that revolutionised the game. He was an inspiration to millions of people, including football legends Maradona, Messi and Ronaldo. His death is a great loss to the game. Pelé has left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

Gurpreet Singh, Mohali

Fix accountability

First, it was the death of about 70 kids in the Gambia and now it is that of 18 children in Uzbekistan. This is how made-in-India image takes a hit in the wake of rampant business by sub-standard pharma companies. What are drug regulatory authorities meant for? India’s healthcare authorities should also take the blame for the fiasco. Scores of pharmacies under doubtful authentication are running in every state. Whether it is Noida-based Marion Biotech or Maiden Pharmaceuticals, persistent denials by drug regulators that the ingredients were not adulterated cannot mend the malpractices in the pharma sector. Rather than going into the deny-and-attack mode, the Ministry of Health and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation should investigate and punish those responsible for deaths in the Gambia and Uzbekistan.

Rakesh Sudan, Kurukshetra

Modi’s tribute to mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tribute to his mother, who passed away peacefully at the iconic age of 100, is a humble recognition of motherhood. It signifies and enhances the role of a mother in one’s life, especially in the context of Indian values. The PM’s devotion towards his mother during her lifetime will be fondly remembered by future generations.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

