Food inflation

Reference to the editorial ‘Securing supplies’, not long ago, the PM had claimed that India could feed the world. But there has been a dramatic U-turn within a few weeks, with the government either disincentivising or banning the export of agricultural produce like broken rice. The threat of food shortage looms large, and therefore, the government is desperately trying to keep food prices under control. Food inflation is hitting the common man and nutritional intake has gone down considerably. It would be impossible for the government to ride out any more food inflation without hurting its electoral prospects.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Preparing for trek

Apropos of ‘Trekking tragedies’, some important things need to be kept in mind while trekking. First of all, get a medical test done to see whether you are medically fit to go for a trek. Prepare yourself mentally as well as physically. Before leaving, make sure that you have all the things related to trekking, which can be useful and a life-saver. The forest and tourism departments also need to work with increased diligence in this direction.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Nitish’s unity proposal

Refer to ‘Why Nitish is emerging as Opposition spearhead’; Nitish is right in saying that the ruling party can be diminished to a size of 50, for at the end of the day, acquiring power is a number game. The Opposition loses because of fragmentation of votes as it doesn’t put up a united front. Even if two-three parties do not agree to stand behind Nitish, the unity proposal is worth trying. The people have tried the BJP. Nothing remarkable has happened — just a rattled economy in the aftermath of demonetisation, flawed GST implementation, inflation, unemployment and a polarised society. The masses do not have interest in changes like Kartavya Path that do not ameliorate their economic lot. Nitish sparks hope for a change.

HMS NAGRA, Faridabad

Core banking a must

Refer to ‘A warning on loose talk about bank privatisation’; since a large number of social welfare beneficiaries have accounts in PSBs, a knee-jerk privatisation would create a void. The common man would suffer as social objectives would be jeopardised. Doling out benefits to the people takes precedence over GDP growth when it comes to elections. Instead of large-scale privatisation of PSBs, a separate bank should be set up by the government to achieve ‘important social objectives of financial inclusion and monetary transmission’, as stated vide the RBI research paper. It would come as a relief for PSBs which are reeling under severe pressure due to a large number of accounts of beneficiaries, thereby obstructing core banking. Without such constraints, the PSBs may outperform private sector banks. In times of slump, only PSBs have come to the rescue of people.

GS ANAND, Panchkula

Check on drug sale

‘Unapproved antibiotics’ has touched the gravity of the situation. It is strange that 47 per cent of antibiotics were consumed by patients in private hospitals. Apart from these hospitals, there is no check on chemists selling unapproved antibiotics and without prescription. A proper surveillance system to monitor antibiotic usage should be evolved. The drug regulator should adopt a strict system to check spurious production and sale of antibiotics and other medicines.

PARAMJIT SINGH PARWANA, PATIALA

Quite a flop show

Refer to ‘Bollywood on the flop track’ (The Sunday Tribune); these days, a star-studded cast does not guarantee the success of a film. The audience is looking for good content. People are also less willing to spend on the ‘theatre experience’, having realised that they can watch many movies for the price of one ticket on OTT. Consuming movies fresh out of the oven, so to say, isn’t necessary.

Tushar Kohli, Mohali

Shatabdi charm missing

I recently travelled by Shatabdi from Delhi to Chandigarh and back. The normal fare is Rs 470 for chair car, but due to the flexifare system, I had to pay Rs 700. If you get a seat booked after 90 per cent occupation of seats, you have to pay 50 per cent extra. The total charges were Rs 920, including Rs 185 for dinner and Rs 35 GST. During the morning journey, serving tea at the start has been withdrawn. Jam, too, is not served in breakfast. Tea and snacks at the start of the evening journey stand withdrawn. Soup is not served before dinner. The ice cream was smelling of a high dose of preservatives. Also, The toilets were stinking. And, fare concession for senior citizens has not been restored. The charm of travelling by the Shatabdi was missing and passengers were feeling cheated. It seems as if the Railways is facing huge losses, due to which normal facilities have been withdrawn. The only good feature was that the train was running on time.

RN Malik, Gurugram

