Footpaths matter to citizens

With reference to ‘Let walkers have their way’; the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict recognising walking on demarcated footpaths as a fundamental constitutional right is laudable. In the backdrop of official apathy or flawed public policies, footpaths are either badly designed, broken or dismantled or are occupied by street vendors and shopkeepers, or used as parking spaces, restricting freedom of movement. The government is legally bound to construct adequate, well-maintained and encroachment-free pedestrian and cycling infrastructure. This will tackle traffic congestion, ensure public safety and health, and save the environment from pollution.

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DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

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Long-term heritage protection

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Refer to ‘Cheer for chairs’; Chandigarh must now move beyond reactive measures to a long-term heritage protection strategy. The city’s modernist legacy is not merely a collection of iconic buildings and furniture; it is a living symbol of independent India’s architectural vision. Every heritage asset in public institutions should be digitally catalogued using QR codes and blockchain-backed records to prevent theft and establish ownership. Periodic audits by independent experts and mandatory reporting of missing items should become standard practice. Heritage protection committees involving architects, historians, students and citizens can foster greater public participation and vigilance.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

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State must prove non-citizenship

Apropos of ‘Passport row’; a passport is issued only after due official scrutiny of an applicant’s identity, date and place of birth and supporting records. If a passport, issued after such official verification, is not evidence of citizenship, then what document is? While the law may distinguish between proof and conclusive proof, public confidence demands that official documents carry real evidentiary value. A State that has itself verified and recorded these particulars should not cast doubt on these documents. If it does, the primary onus of proving otherwise should rest on the authorities. Legal precision is necessary but so are certainty, fairness and public trust.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Need military spirit in politicians

You can retire a soldier from the Army, but you cannot take the Army out of a soldier. The soldier revisits the post where he buried his comrades. The veteran climbs 14,000 feet to cheer a jawan whom he doesn’t know. Contrast this with our political class. The neta won’t climb 14 steps to his party office to meet somebody who voted for him. We demand discipline from soldiers, honesty from clerks, punctuality from the Railways. But we forgive defection, corruption, and betrayal from those we elect. When do we question our own conscience and ask: Did I vote for a leader or a dealer? The nation needs the soldier’s spirit in Parliament.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

A well-deserved honour

It is heart-warming to see our beloved ‘broom warrior’ Inderjeet Singh Sidhu being honoured with the Padma Shri. I vividly remember my mother handing me a newspaper article about him in the late 1990s, encouraging me to read about his remarkable mission. Even today, at the age of 88, he continues his mission to keep the surroundings clean. His relentless efforts to clean public spaces without seeking recognition serve as a shining example of humility and dedication. Such sons of the soil remind us that true service lies not in words but in consistent action.

HS Sarkaria, by mail

Nation’s unity in distress

India’s principle of unity in diversity is in peril. The autonomy of Opposition-ruled states is in jeopardy. Autocracy and centralisation of powers have worsened the situation. Democratic institutions are being ruthlessly misused. The tone and tenor of the ECI reek of partiality. It appears that the Supreme Court has been made subservient to the all-powerful executive. Justice is tardy and uncertain. Instead of settling burning national issues, old scores are being settled. We must imbibe and cultivate tolerance, amity and scientific temper to augment homogeneous growth and sustainable federalism.

Jarnail Singh Brar, Bathinda