Freebie politics must end

With reference to ‘Punjab must face inconvenient truths’; the prioritisation of electoral populism over sound economic governance by successive governments led to excessive dependence on cash doles, freebie politics and reckless fiscal management, creating a dangerous debt trap. Punjab urgently requires corrective measures. A strict fiscal discipline law must immediately curb wasteful expenditure and politically motivated subsidies. An independent anti-corruption authority with prosecution powers must investigate high-level corruption without political interference. Simultaneously, performance-based accountability should be imposed on ministers, legislators and senior bureaucrats.

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Amarjit Singh, by mail

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Shift focus to welfare measures

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Refer to ‘How to make the phoenix rise again’; any attempt to impose region-specific policies risks fragmentation of the Union, ultimately weakening the collective strength required for people-oriented development. Political unity must be strengthened, and politicians should reflect the interests of the people they represent. Current structural reality limits the possibility of seamless collaboration among parties whose core support bases have divergent, and often conflicting, interests. Sustainable revival of Punjab demands moving beyond policies shaped by narrow concerns and keeping in mind the broader welfare of farmers, labourers, youth and small producers, who form the backbone of the state’s economy.

Manu Kant, by mail

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Diminishing rural job guarantee

Apropos of ‘Divisive scheme’; the move from demand-driven funding to normative funding will put an end to the provision for the revision of budget estimates on the basis of the work demand, raising questions about the VB-G RAM G Act. The increase in the number of days to 125 will not have a meaningful impact as the overall job guarantee is set to diminish. The Central government needs to revisit the Act to make it poor-friendly.

Raj Kumar Goyal, Patiala

Challenge for Punjab

Apropos of ‘Divisive scheme’; the Punjab government’s opposition of the VB-G RAM G scheme in the past and the recent notification of its implementation are perplexing. A cash-strapped state, Punjab is working with a financially fractured backbone and has been unable to fulfil even poll promises like financial assistance to women and the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission report, besides grappling with other problems involving heavy finances. Under these circumstances, how does the state intend to contribute 40% to the Central scheme?

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Surveillance to deter plunderers

Refer to ‘Timber plunder’; the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s intervention in a timber smuggling case is a wake-up call for the state government and the forest authorities. The allegations of unchecked cross-border timber smuggling reflect systemic failure on the part of the local authorities to bust the inter-state network. The need of the hour is to take proactive steps to pre-empt denudation of forests and timber smuggling by carrying out round-the-clock surveillance, auditing vulnerable check-posts and bringing the violators of law to justice by awarding them exemplary punishment.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Akal Takht should be apolitical

The ongoing controversy involving Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Akal Takht highlights the growing overlap between religion and politics. Religious institutions should remain above partisan conflicts and serve as moral guides rather than political instruments. The selective invocation by the Akal Takht raises serious questions. Remaining silent on issues that directly affect the lives of ordinary citizens such as drug abuse and unemployment, while intervening in political disputes creates an impression of inconsistency. Punjab’s future depends on addressing pressing concerns such as expanding sources of revenue, focusing on healthcare, infrastructure and development.

Gurpreet s. Malhotra, Mohali