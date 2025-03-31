Freedom where there is no fear

With reference to ‘The shifting lakshman rekha of fear’ (The Great Game); the Supreme Court’s dismissal of an FIR against Imran Pratapgarhi for posting a song that hurt religious sentiments and Kunal Kamra’s defiant stand on his remarks against Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reaffirm an old truth: freedom thrives where fear retreats. The Supreme Court judges have reminded us that 77 years after Independence, art mustn’t cower in front of fragile egos. Kamra, unapologetic, waves a copy of the Constitution like a torch, daring us to ask: Is the stifling grip loosening? Laughter, satire and poetry liberate us from our inhibitions, proving that life begins where fear ends.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Flaws pointed out in jest

Apropos of ‘The shifting lakshman rekha of fear’; saying something in jest even if it is through stand-up-comedy provides food for thought. In ancient times, rulers worth their name kept court jesters. Akbar’s esteemed courtier Birbal boldly used to point out the powerful Mughal emperor’s erroneous moves in a lighter vein. American playwright and screenwriter Larry Gelbart said, ‘Most jokes state a bitter truth’. So if Kunal Kamra is practising his art fearlessly, why is it an issue? Flaws pointed out by critics, even if it is through stand-up-comedy, should entail course correction.

KL Noatay, Kangra

Kamra used offensive language

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has no right to label a political leader as ‘gaddar’ (traitor). To abuse any person using inappropriate words is not comedy. For a political leader, the voter decides his or her true value. A comedian has no right to use harsh, rude words against a public figure in the name of comedy. Freedom of speech and expression does not give anyone the right to abuse. In such a situation, we will have everybody and anybody calling names at each other and at people holding important positions. Who will stop them?

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Fazilka

Deterioration in judicial ethics

Apropos of ‘Yashwant Varma and the cost of public trust’; only a few judicial officers have questionable credentials, while the others enjoy the confidence and respect of the people. These few send a wrong message that the entire judiciary is corrupt. This perception is common among the masses. No doubt, when we compare judges of yore with the present ones, there is a notable deterioration in ethics and values. In India, corruption, hatred, intolerance and crime have taken centre stage. The efficacy of the collegium system or the government’s control over the judiciary will depend on the integrity of the individuals in these top positions. The vessel seems to be leaking from the top, giving people a chance to question the entire system.

Sudershan Walia, Amritsar

China not a dependable ally

Apropos of ‘China reliable friend, says Yunus as Beijing, Dhaka sign nine pacts’; the current bonhomie between Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping indicates that the Nobel laureate is not a shrewd diplomat. He did not learn a lesson from the fate of countries betrayed by China in the past. India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru got influenced by China’s slogan of ‘Hindi-Chini bhai bhai’ and learnt a bitter lesson in the 1962 war. China befriended Pakistan and invested a huge sum of money in infrastructure projects in Pakistan. Even Maldives and Sri Lanka did not see through China’s tricks and got caught in its debt-trap diplomacy.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Diplomatic game plan

It is a usual ploy of the Chinese to fish in troubled waters. Having failed to execute its anti-India game plan in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, they are trying it now in Bangladesh to keep an eye on the Indian subcontinent from all sides. Our Ministry of External Affairs should issue a veiled warning through back-door diplomatic channels to India’s neighbours: Don’t fall prey to the Dragon’s friendly overtures and keep your own national interests foremost.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar