From dissent to lawlessness in Nepal

Apropos of ‘Nepal in turmoil’; the situation is a reminder of how quickly political discontent can spiral into lawlessness. At the heart of this unrest lies years of the common man’s frustration over unemployment and inflation, with the political class turning a blind eye to his struggles. The ill-conceived social media ban was merely the spark; the tinder had long been gathering in the form of corruption, elitism and lack of opportunities for the young. With the army now assuming the law-and-order responsibility, it may bring a temporary calm, but it cannot substitute political reform and accountability.

Vandana, Chandigarh

A response to systemic injustice

After the Gen Z protests in Nepal, a daunting challenge remains of how to douse the fire of the growing frustration of a generation betrayed by leaders who promised development but delivered corruption, nepotism and dwindling job opportunities. For Nepal’s youth, many of whom resist migrating abroad for low-paying jobs or uncertain futures, social media had become a space for earning livelihood and practising creative freedom. The government’s ban struck at their autonomy. From the viral “nepo kids” campaign online to the sloganeering on the streets, Gen Z has made it clear that this is not impulsive anger but a response to systemic injustice.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Ripple effect of Nepal crisis

Nepal is passing through one of its most turbulent phases in recent memory. A sweeping ban on social media ignited an outburst of anger among its youth, already weary of corruption and unemployment. For India, this crisis cannot be seen in isolation. Cross-border trade and tourism are suffering, airlines have suspended operations and the uncertainty threatens Nepal’s rising role as an energy partner supplying power to India. For India, the message is clear: political instability in our neighbourhood will inevitably spill across borders. Stability in Nepal is not only a diplomatic necessity but also a safeguard for regional peace and prosperity.

Amrit Pal Singh Brar, Amritsar

Transform anger into progress

The revolt by Gen Z in Nepal shows that today’s youth refuse to stay silent. They question authority, challenge social ills like corruption and reject systems that ignore genuine dissent. Their fight is against unemployment, inequality and curbs on free expression. Political leaders cannot dismiss the Nepal unrest as chaos. The revolt represents a call for a new social contract. If policymakers engage with Gen Z, they can transform the anger into progress. If those in power ignore them, it will only deepen unrest and lead to the rulers losing legitimacy. Gen Z has already given a show of its courage, creativity and determination. The revolt is a chance for renewal. The real question is whether the leadership will pay heed to it.

Charu Sharma, Rajpura

Punjab will take years to rebuild

Refer to ‘Modi announces Rs 1,600 cr for flood-hit Punjab; Oppn, farmers call it ‘cruel joke’; the sheer scale of destruction — with farmers losing near-ripe crops, people losing homes and livestock and infrastructure lying in ruins — is far too huge for this meagre relief. It is not just about the immediate damage; it is about the years it will take to rebuild homes and livelihoods. This token gesture, which is a fraction of the actual losses, shatters the hopes of people who were looking to the Central government for a lifeline. All flood-ravaged states deserve genuine support to get back on their feet.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Ensure every penny is utilised

There is widespread criticism of the Rs 1,600-cr financial assistance announced by PM Modi for Punjab. The ruling AAP and the Congress parties have termed it too less, too late. But, instead of making a hue and cry over this grant, the AAP govt should make sure that every single penny of this corpus reaches the public. There should be no loophole leading to the pilferage of funds. Punjab will come out of the present vortex if the Central aid is used judiciously and honestly. A strong surveillance system should be in place to keep an eye over monetary disbursements.

Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh