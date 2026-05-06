From poll success to dominance

Refer to ‘BJP cuts Opposition down to size’; the article captures sharply the changing contours of Indian politics where the BJP has moved from electoral success to structural dominance. The BJP’s strength lies in its cohesive leadership, discipline and ability to connect a national narrative with local aspirations. In contrast, the Opposition appears fragmented, reactive and lacks a unified vision, thereby steadily shrinking its political space. This imbalance has altered the very nature of electoral competition, with the BJP setting the agenda, while others merely respond.

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Col SS Chauhan (retd), by mail

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Combination of many strategies

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Refer to ‘Saffron surge’; the BJP’s victory is an outcome of several strategic measures to baffle its opponents. The women’s reservation Bill, UGC regulation for SC/ST communities, the Seventh Pay Commission, the Uniform Civil Code and Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls are the prominent ones. Mamata and other political parties kept fighting against SIR. Additionally, grassroots cadres effectively sold their populist toys to outwit their rivals. Machiavellian politics played an important role to yield a rich harvest. However, hoisting of the secular flag in Tamil Nadu and Keralam are silver linings in the current political landscape.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

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Mamata responsible for defeat

Refer to ‘Bengal’s historic Trinamool shift’; anarchy prevailed in Bengal under Mamata where even constitutional bodies like the ECI and judiciary were disrespected. TMC workers stormed the Calcutta High Court, disturbed proceedings and gheraoed judicial officers who were working on the directions of the Supreme Court. The President and Prime Minister were disrespected during their official visits to the state. The rape murder case of an intern in the Kar medical college was mishandled. Muslims were appeased at the cost of Hindus. These are some of the causes of the TMC’s defeat. It is time for introspection for Mamata and not lay the blame at the BJP’s door.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

Seeing beyond Vijay’s star power

By voting for TVK, people rescued Tamil Nadu from the clutches of the DMK only to hand it over to Vijay and his delirious fans. The Tamil Nadu Express, which just emerged out of a dark tunnel, will shortly enter a darker and longer tunnel. Vijay achieved this by only riding the crests of two waves — one was anti-DMK wave and the other was people’s craze for the silver screen’s hollow heroes. Tamil Nadu, which so far faced corruption, should now brace itself for a term of non-performance and poor governance. Vijay was indeed a crowd-puller. It is doubtful if he can control his fans who are already running amok.

MR Anand, Chennai

AAP’s political overdrive

Apropos of ‘Free textbooks for children in CM-branded bags stir up row’; it is ironic that the Punjab government has started distributing free textbooks packed in biodegradable carry bags bearing CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo. Bags are printed in AAP’s signature blue and yellow colours. Earlier, Mann government had painted government buses in the same colours. The AAP is crossing all limits of propriety by using taxpayers' hard-earned money for political motives.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Civic sense sign of cultured society

Refer to ‘Let’s respect each other’s space’; a society progresses only when individuals act responsibly for the collective good. Whether it is improper parking, blocking roads, creating unhygienic surroundings or showing disregard for others’ convenience, such behaviour reflects an alarming decline in social responsibility. Public spaces are meant for everybody’s use, and respecting sentiments is not merely about following rules but about showing empathy for fellow citizens. Unfortunately, many people prioritise personal comfort over public discipline. This selfish attitude creates unnecessary inconvenience and disrupts social harmony. Civic sense is the foundation of a cultured society, and its absence weakens community spirit.

DS Kapoor, Chandigarh