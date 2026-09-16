Gap between policy & practice

Apropos of ‘School education has lost its way,’ it is a fact that NEP 2020 has brought a fresh wave of ideas into the education system, emphasising competency-based, experiential and holistic learning. But are we adequately equipped to translate this vision into classroom reality? Many schools in rural India still struggle with teacher shortages, inadequate infrastructure, ill-equipped classrooms and teachers burdened with non-academic duties. The need, therefore, is to bridge the gap between policy and practice. Educational reforms succeed not through policy documents alone, but through empowered teachers and well-supported classrooms.

Ashok Singh Guleria, Hamirpur

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Work left half done

With reference to ‘School education has lost its way’; most of the time, government-designed projects and initiatives fail. With a change in the head of the organisation or a bureaucrat in the education department, the focus often shifts from one project to another, leaving the previous initiative incomplete or without sustained follow-up. Teachers at the grassroots level should be given greater professional autonomy to apply their experience and expertise in the classroom. Those who seriously engage in teaching should be meaningfully involved in new projects and policies.

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Sunil Kumar Mahajan, Ghumarwin

Himalayan areas need foresight

Refer to ‘The Himalayas are sending warning signals’; Nepal emits 0.10% of the total global carbon emissions. It did not cause this tragedy, but has paid the price. Glaciers don’t respect political borders. Ice broke off in Tibet, resulting in deaths in Nepal. International community must accept that global warming resulted in this catastrophe. Nepal doesn’t need charity, but justice. We must prepare now before the next tragedy strikes.

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Harbinder S Dhillon, Una

Healthy competition with China

Apropos of ‘India must build, not just trade’; our objective should not be to increase production or exports, but to build capabilities, skills, innovation and dignified livelihoods. To compete with China, India needs entrepreneurship in services alongside manufacturing, particularly in IT, AI, healthcare, finance, logistics and other knowledge-intensive sectors. Our strength lies in combining technology with human talent and ethical enterprise. Let us build domestic capabilities, reduce unnecessary dependence, create more opportunities for our youth and engage China through constructive competition and cooperation.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra

Striking a chord with masses

Refer to ‘Trust is the key in the AI age’ (The Great Game); The Tribune came into existence even before the Indian National Congress. The newspaper has relentlessly acted as an uncompromising watchdog of the interests of farmers, industrial workers and ordinary people, thereby striking a chord with the masses. The writer has rightly stated that readers’ trust has to be earned over years and years, sometimes decades or even a century. So, it is important to use a powerful tool such as artificial intelligence with caution and adequate discretion for the sake of truth and journalistic integrity.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Learn to be patient

We live in a time when we want everything quickly — food with one tap on the phone, movies available instantly and answers to our questions just a search away. While technology has made life easier, it has also made us less patient. Today, people find it difficult to wait. The problem is not technology itself, but our growing dependence on it. In a world that wants everything “now”, learning to wait is a valuable lesson.

Jashan Jeet, Ambala