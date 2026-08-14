GenZ rejects authoritarianism

With reference to ‘GenZ unrest signals shifting sands’; the CJP-led student protests symbolise a daring rejection of the present authoritarian and divisive governance of the NDA alliance and its punctured aura of invincibility. The government is in a tight spot due to regular parliamentary disruptions over the controversial ONOE proposal and the FCRA Bill, and demands for education reforms, creation of jobs, economic stability, and institutional transparency and accountability. The Opposition should rise above short-sighted political considerations, forge unity and offer a credible, progressive governance model to take on the ruling NDA in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

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Growing frustration among youth

Apropos of ‘GenZ unrest signals shifting sands’; the emergence of GenZ unrest is not spontaneous, but the outcome of years of simmering frustration among the youth. Repeated experiments by policymakers and educationists have created confusion rather than clarity in the education system. The growing resentment has now spilled onto the streets. The NEET controversy fuelled the discontent, forcing young people to raise their voices. Ignoring this warning could transform the scattered protests into a wider unrest.

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VK Anand, Chandigarh

When teachers’ authority reigned

Refer to ‘Preventive push’; the decision to involve and train teachers to assist government efforts in addressing drug abuse appears to be a step in the right direction. In the good old days, teachers used to check students’nails and monitor behavioural changes. Physical training and march-past periods were compulsory, allowing changes in a student’s demeanour or health to be noticed unobtrusively. The moral authority of teachers was fully recognised by parents. Today, parents rarely appreciate teachers’ intervention. While allowing teachers to focus on their primary duty of educating children, the government should concentrate its efforts on breaking the drug supply chain as the single best preventive measure.

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Savita Mehta, Pathankot

Passenger safety at risk

Refer to ‘Aviation safety’; flight safety standards have been compromised by the most experienced pilots as they hardly get checked because of their vast experience in flying. An Air India aircraft carrying 137 passengers with the pilot under the influence of marijuana could have caused a fatal crash like the Ahmedabad air tragedy. Hundreds of passengers pay for their safe travel without knowing the medical condition of the crew. It is criminal to compromise passenger safety. A medical checkup of pilots conducted after an avoidable incident is of little use, it should be done beforehand. The DGCA must take corrective action on priority to prevent fatal aircraft accidents.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Social media controlling our day

Social media has become an important part of our everyday lives. However, somewhere along the way, many of us have started spending more time on our phones than we actually need to. Constant notifications, endless scrolling and the fear of missing out can make us spend hours online without even realising it. However, social media can be very useful when used responsibly. Spending time with family and friends, indulging in sports activities and reading can help us maintain a healthier lifestyle. Social media should be something we use for our benefit, not something that controls how we spend our day.

Abhinav Sahotra, Mohali

Raise public issues in Parliament

Sloganeering, walkouts and disruptions marked the monsoon session of Parliament. Crucial legislation, such as the FCRA amendments and delimitation Bills, and important public issues have again been put on hold. Taxpayers fund Parliament to debate laws, question the government and hold it accountable. Lawmakers are not elected to plunder taxpayers’ money for walkouts but are mandated to engage in productive discussions and debates in the Houses. Political parties must rise above optics and restore the dignity and productivity of Parliament.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar