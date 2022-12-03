 Give CJI free hand : The Tribune India

Give CJI free hand



Refer to the article ‘All hopes on CJI Chandrachud’; the dynamic CJI means business and wants to clean our sinking, stinking judicial system at all levels. He has said justice should be citizen-centric. The government should give the CJI a free hand to streamline the judiciary, as was done in the past by TN Seshan in the Election Commission. We need committed and compassionate judges with sound legal acumen and impeccable integrity to deliver fair, full and complete justice in accordance with the law. No court has the competence to issue directives contrary to the law. The principles of public accountability and transparency in the functioning of an institution are essential for its proper and effective governance. The judiciary, too, must introspect the rot within and take corrective steps.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Can’t do it alone

Apropos of ‘All hopes on CJI Chandrachud’; the writer’s expectations are not realistic. We have seen the fate of upright IPS officer Sreekumar and activist Setalvad, and also NDTV. There are many such instances since Independence. The first priority of all politicians is to remain in power, and not public welfare. The responsibility rests with the people, who should examine the intentions of politicians, executives, judges and media houses and support them accordingly. The CJI may have the intention to implement the Constitution in true spirit, as intended by our founding fathers, but he may not be able to do so alone. The country may experience a sea change through economic and social equality and good education among all citizens by implementing the Constitution in letter and spirit.

Purshotam Kumar, Kurukshetra

On divisive path

Refer to ‘India not a creation of wars...’; it will be a great injustice to downplay or obliterate the role of leaders of the freedom struggle. The masses get motivation and direction from leaders. Can the writer say that the BJP has been in power for two consecutive terms without the key role played by Modi? He certainly cannot. Another interesting fact given to support the collective or democratic governing practices of India in the past from Rigveda is the role of Samiti and Sabha. A country where a huge section of the population was considered untouchable and not allowed to worship in temples cannot think of having democratically elected representatives in Samiti and Sabha mentioned here. We were weak because of these inherent divisions and were invaded frequently by foreigners. Sadly, we appear to be on the same path of dividing people and ruling with less than 40% vote share and still claiming to be the voice of whole India.

Nirmal Singh, Patiala

Hoodwinking public

Refer to ‘Dhaliwal promises urban facilities in all rural areas’; announcing the priority of the government to provide urban facilities to villages appears to be a joke. The government has failed to secure even the RDF from the Centre, through which link roads can be repaired or maintained, but it is talking of providing urban facilities to villagers, which would require crores of rupees. The late President, Dr Abdul Kalam, had proposed PURA (Provision of Urban Amenities to Rural Areas) scheme but it could not be materialised. Financially, the state government is in dire straits. It should plan things based on reality and stop hoodwinking the public. The government should focus on the financial health of the state, which is possible only with dedication and transparency in governance and by rising above petty politics and generating revenue resources.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Land scam

The Mohali land scam has exposed the duplicity of the AAP government (‘Vigilance starts probe in Mohali land grab’). It appears that the government intentionally refrained from taking any action just to save its MLA. The use of different yardsticks in this regard has put a question mark on the credibility of the state government. What about AAP’s policy of zero tolerance against corrupt persons?

Ravinder singh, Jalandhar

Bond policy

The Haryana Government has tweaked the bond policy for MBBS students in government medical colleges, reducing the bond amount to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 40 lakh. The period of compulsory government service has been reduced to five years from seven years. Only 17 states have bond policy, where the amount is much less than Rs 5 lakh and the bond period is limited to one-two years. A huge bond amount hits the poor and middle class families whose wards cannot dream of becoming doctors. Also, when MBBS students pass out every year, the government would get new doctors every year. Why then the bond period for five years?

Prem Singh Dahiya, Rohtak

