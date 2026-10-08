Global consensus against violence

Apropos of ‘Three years on, Israel has less leeway’; the third anniversary of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel serves as a stark reminder of the horrors of terrorism. However, the nature of international participation and strategic options have shifted significantly over time. Prolonged military actions without a clear diplomatic framework have diminished global leeway, underscoring that military strength alone cannot guarantee long-term security or eradicate violent extremism. To effectively combat terrorism, a robust global consensus against extremist violence is required, while simultaneously addressing the underlying geopolitical instability that fuels it. Only through collective international resolve, strategic moderation, and a commitment to peace can we curb terrorism and ensure lasting stability.

Vandana, Chandigarh

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Reinvent non-alignment

Refer to ‘Three years on, Israel has less leeway’; amid a newly emerging geopolitical order, no foreign policy appears to be ideal. Because no nation is an island unto itself, transactional relationships often eclipse cultural moorings. India’s policy of non-alignment since Independence was a developmental necessity — and remains so today. In an era of unprecedented globalisation, India must reinvent its non-aligned status by forging a pragmatic policy that reconciles conflicting interests while placing national imperatives at the centre. Walking a tightrope is a diplomatic art of diplomacy, a delicate effort essential to our future needs. In the face of tougher challenges, India must not budge, stand firm and assert itself.

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Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

Promote public transport

Refer to ‘Transport constraints’; India’s first National Household Travel Survey has brought several revelations to the forefront regarding commuters’ choice of mode of travel to the workplace. The stark reality is that only 15% of commuters use public transport and mass-transit systems, such as metros, and suburban rail serves just around 5% of urban workers nationally. These findings must serve as a guiding force in formulating transport policies. There is an urgent need to strengthen public transport.

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Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Light unlocks neuroscience

Refer to ‘Brain breakthrough’; the Nobel-winning work on optogenetics marks a major stride in understanding the brain. Scientists found a light-sensitive protein in a tiny alga and adapted it to make nerve cells respond to light. Researchers can now switch neurons on or off to study their role in movement, memory, emotion and behaviour. This is a striking example of scientific serendipity, showing how research on a humble alga yielded an unexpected tool for neuroscience. Light has opened a new path to probe the brain, unravel its mysteries and expand possibilities.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Focus on sustainable growth

Refer to ‘Economic karma is pointing south’; robust GDP growth alongside a weakening rupee, sluggish consumption, rising economic uncertainties and unemployment depicts a strange contradiction. Is the growth really inclusive and a manifestation of improvements in household welfare? In spite of positive economic indicators, there is economic unrest in the market. Sustainable growth is the need of the hour. Policymakers should go beyond headlining GDP only and concentrate on strengthening domestic demand, MSMEs and employment generation. India’s challenge is not only to sustain high growth but also to ensure that growth becomes broad-based, employment intensive and inclusive.

Sunita Sikri, YamunaNagar

Make officials accountable

With reference to ‘HC raps Chief Secy over false DA case affidavit’; if an affidavit submitted by the state’s highest-ranking bureaucrat comes under serious judicial scrutiny, what confidence can citizens have in lower-rung officials? Government officers have lost the fear of the law, choosing to blindly follow unethical directives rather than protecting public interest. Administrative accountability must become a living reality, not just a principle on paper.

Vitull K Gupta, Bathinda