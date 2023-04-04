Global trade

Apropos of ‘Exports push’; a multiple-pronged approach will certainly be required to achieve the vision of exports worth $2 trillion by 2030. Besides making it easy for the exporters, we need to take a leaf out of China’s book. Apart from mustering our missions abroad to promote trade, we will have to strengthen our diplomatic corps at the WTO to make use of its rules in our favour. We also need to concentrate on technology, in addition to the existing merchandise and services sectors. To achieve this, investment in research and technology will require a big boost. Promoting trade in rupees may feel patriotic, but it may not be pragmatic in the short term as it may encumber us with unnecessary imports. India must emerge as the global investment hub with state-of-the-art infrastructure and global supply chains. For that, a congenial politico-legal ecosystem is required.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Disparity in education

Apropos of ‘Winds of change’; Haryana’s sex ratio has witnessed an immense improvement, signifying the state’s efforts towards a balanced society. Much has been done, but there is a long way to go. Elimination of gender disparity in education is still a challenge. Instead of investing in education, parents are still focused on spending on the marriage of their daughters. Education of girls can be encouraged by eliminating gender disparity, ensuring safe commuting facilities, setting up more schools and recruiting qualified teachers. Educating girls will not only make them self-sufficient but also improve the state of society.

Tashi Baheti, Ujjain

Khap shows way

Refer to ‘Winds of change’; no matter how many schemes and summits we hold, if things do not change at the ground level, gender parity would be a distant dream. Kandela khap’s decision has set an example for other villages and states. These baby steps would help us as a society to reach a place where a girl coming from a remote rural area would not be afraid of fulfilling her dreams.

Yamini verma, Chandigarh

Poor air quality

Refer to ‘Pollution hotspots’; the findings by the committee about the hazardous air quality in the NCR and around are alarming. We need to double up efforts to improve the air quality. It is a reflection on the poor implementation of schemes to adopt green fuels. Polluting industries should be identified. The government has done a lot to widen LPG coverage, but still people in rural areas and slums make use of polluting chulhas. E-vehicles have hit a roadblock due to lack of charging facilities, in spite of concessions in prices and taxes. Polluted air is responsible for many health issues. Any laxity in the adoption of mitigating measures will be an act of criminal neglect.

Ramesh Dogra, Panchkula

Oppn coming together

Rahul Gandhi should introspect to avoid unsavoury situations in future. Being a leader of national stature, he needs to be very cautious while speaking on any issue. His conviction in a defamation case is occupying the centre stage of Indian politics and also appears to be bringing unity among Opposition parties. This is an important political development which could benefit the Opposition in the coming parliamentary elections.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Gift of life

Refer to ‘Increasing the pool of organ donors’ (Spectrum); there are so many myths about organ donation that people do not come forward for it. This is because of the lack of awareness on the subject. Organ donation gives a new lease of life to many in need. It is the best gift one can give to others. The donor has nothing to lose, but the receiver has everything to gain. Organ transplant is the only hope for a multitude of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Religion plays a major role in decision-making for the donor and her family. Much needs to be done to create awareness among the public regarding this noble cause.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Overhaul HAL

Refer to ‘Highs & lows’ (Spectrum)’; the work ethos, culture and responsiveness of HAL have not changed in the last eight decades. The compulsion of the government to run the PSU has worsened the situation. Delays in meeting the deadlines in production, maintenance and quality assurance have caused operational setbacks. The operational strength of fighter squadrons has reached very low for a two-front war. The quality of maintenance, planned servicing and spare support to operational bases has also reduced the serviceability and availability of aircraft in the operational squadrons. There is a need to overhaul HAL’s production, maintenance and indigenisation system to improve operational preparedness.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

