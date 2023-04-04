 Global trade : The Tribune India

Global trade



Apropos of ‘Exports push’; a multiple-pronged approach will certainly be required to achieve the vision of exports worth $2 trillion by 2030. Besides making it easy for the exporters, we need to take a leaf out of China’s book. Apart from mustering our missions abroad to promote trade, we will have to strengthen our diplomatic corps at the WTO to make use of its rules in our favour. We also need to concentrate on technology, in addition to the existing merchandise and services sectors. To achieve this, investment in research and technology will require a big boost. Promoting trade in rupees may feel patriotic, but it may not be pragmatic in the short term as it may encumber us with unnecessary imports. India must emerge as the global investment hub with state-of-the-art infrastructure and global supply chains. For that, a congenial politico-legal ecosystem is required.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Disparity in education

Apropos of ‘Winds of change’; Haryana’s sex ratio has witnessed an immense improvement, signifying the state’s efforts towards a balanced society. Much has been done, but there is a long way to go. Elimination of gender disparity in education is still a challenge. Instead of investing in education, parents are still focused on spending on the marriage of their daughters. Education of girls can be encouraged by eliminating gender disparity, ensuring safe commuting facilities, setting up more schools and recruiting qualified teachers. Educating girls will not only make them self-sufficient but also improve the state of society.

Tashi Baheti, Ujjain

Khap shows way

Refer to ‘Winds of change’; no matter how many schemes and summits we hold, if things do not change at the ground level, gender parity would be a distant dream. Kandela khap’s decision has set an example for other villages and states. These baby steps would help us as a society to reach a place where a girl coming from a remote rural area would not be afraid of fulfilling her dreams.

Yamini verma, Chandigarh

Poor air quality

Refer to ‘Pollution hotspots’; the findings by the committee about the hazardous air quality in the NCR and around are alarming. We need to double up efforts to improve the air quality. It is a reflection on the poor implementation of schemes to adopt green fuels. Polluting industries should be identified. The government has done a lot to widen LPG coverage, but still people in rural areas and slums make use of polluting chulhas. E-vehicles have hit a roadblock due to lack of charging facilities, in spite of concessions in prices and taxes. Polluted air is responsible for many health issues. Any laxity in the adoption of mitigating measures will be an act of criminal neglect.

Ramesh Dogra, Panchkula

Oppn coming together

Rahul Gandhi should introspect to avoid unsavoury situations in future. Being a leader of national stature, he needs to be very cautious while speaking on any issue. His conviction in a defamation case is occupying the centre stage of Indian politics and also appears to be bringing unity among Opposition parties. This is an important political development which could benefit the Opposition in the coming parliamentary elections.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Gift of life

Refer to ‘Increasing the pool of organ donors’ (Spectrum); there are so many myths about organ donation that people do not come forward for it. This is because of the lack of awareness on the subject. Organ donation gives a new lease of life to many in need. It is the best gift one can give to others. The donor has nothing to lose, but the receiver has everything to gain. Organ transplant is the only hope for a multitude of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Religion plays a major role in decision-making for the donor and her family. Much needs to be done to create awareness among the public regarding this noble cause.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Overhaul HAL

Refer to ‘Highs & lows’ (Spectrum)’; the work ethos, culture and responsiveness of HAL have not changed in the last eight decades. The compulsion of the government to run the PSU has worsened the situation. Delays in meeting the deadlines in production, maintenance and quality assurance have caused operational setbacks. The operational strength of fighter squadrons has reached very low for a two-front war. The quality of maintenance, planned servicing and spare support to operational bases has also reduced the serviceability and availability of aircraft in the operational squadrons. There is a need to overhaul HAL’s production, maintenance and indigenisation system to improve operational preparedness.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

2
Punjab

Defying Centre and Supreme Court ruling, Punjab continues with officiating DGP

3
Haryana

Major police reshuffle in Haryana, SPs among several senior officers transferred

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's aide Harjit Singh not in illegal confinement, state tells HC

5
Chandigarh

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

6
Punjab

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

7
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

8
Nation

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico

9
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ with Grammy winner Burna Boy to be out on April 7

10
Diaspora

Indian student alleges his ‘Hindu identity’ targeted at London School of Economics

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India
Science Technology

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals
Science Technology

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Top News

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...

Police police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Singh even shot his pet dog and fled

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal’s aides

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Body found in Sector 50 flat

Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Wet morning in Delhi

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

2 POs arrested

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

CP’s 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated