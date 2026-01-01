Governance more difficult

With reference to ‘Trump’s Peace Board raises old questions’; the US has realised that while you can subdue a weak nation with missiles and other military practices, on the ground, it is very difficult to govern. They have already experienced this in Vietnam and Afghanistan. Trump has established the Board of Peace on Gaza so that he can take decisions according to his whims on matters of conflict between nations. A business tycoon, he started a membership fee of one billion dollars for nations to become a part of the board as a security deposit because Trump wants to make sure that member countries do not back out at any stage. So, world leaders are sceptical about accepting his invitation.

Advertisement

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Advertisement

G-RAM-G in times of job crisis

Advertisement

Refer to ‘G-RAM-G’s Gandhian vision’; the writer, a former Central minister and a young BJP leader, has tried to make a convincing argument in favour of the VB G-RAM-G Act. The Centre is well aware of the job crisis pervading the country, yet it decided to introduce red tape in the MGNREGA scheme which reduces employment opportunities in rural areas. The Central government also realises that most states are under heavy debts and will be unable to sustain the scheme by contributing 40% funds. Regarding the lifting of 25 crore people out of poverty because of this scheme, this statement also appears to be untrue because the government is providing free ration to 82 crore people separately. Only the demerits and anomalies of the earlier MGNREGA scheme have been flagged which is not correct.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Advertisement

BJP’s good organisational skills

Refer to ‘BJP’s new boss’; as winning elections is the sole aim of political parties in a democratic setup, the BJP can claim performance par excellence in this matter. The BJP’s skill in organisational transition is worth emulation for all other political parties. 45-year-old Nitin Nabin’s appointment as the BJP’s national president is an acknowledgement of the role of youth in today’s times and the party’s foresight. The appointment of the ‘new boss’ is not a mere symbolic gesture. It may nudge the main opposition party, the Congress, out of slumber.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Marriage of political convenience

Apropos of ‘SYL dispute can be resolved via the Constitution’; the writer has aptly brought to the fore the factor of political convenience involved in the 1985 Rajiv-Longowal Accord on the part of both parties signing the pact — the Centre and the Shiromani Akali Dal. The accord proved to be a blessing in disguise for Surjit Singh Barnala as he became the Punjab CM instead of Parkash Singh Badal. The author’s assertion that Sant Harchand Singh Longowal and others had no constitutional validity to sign the agreement, and it was a marriage of convenience with the Centre, deserves merit.

PK Sharma, Barnala

AAP government’s failure

Refer to ‘Sixth & last son too lost to chitta, Ludhiana woman’s tragedy bares Punjab scourge’; the AAP government came to power on the promise that this bane would be eradicated within few months, but even as its tenure is nearing its completion, nothing fruitful has happened. The government appears helpless even though it makes efforts. Chitta is available in every street in Punjab’s villages and towns and sells like hot cakes. The offenders are too well-entrenched to be tamed as they enjoy the patronage of political bigwigs. Besides the drug menace, extortions, ransom threats and targeted killings are the order of the day. The Punjab government must learn from UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who has wiped out mafias from his state. Bulldozer action and Operation Langra have brought the desired results for the UP government.

Karnail Singh, Kharar

Address real issues in education

The proposal to change the name of Dyal Singh College has been met with strong resistance from alumni and teachers, and understandably so. A name is not just a label — it carries history, values and institutional memory. Time and again, renaming institutions has caused discomfort and division, while doing little to address the real issues they face. True progress does not come from changing names, but from improving infrastructure, academic standards, research opportunities and student welfare. Symbolic gestures cannot replace meaningful reform.

Sonia Kamboj, Jalandhar