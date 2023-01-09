Govt-bashing

Refer to ‘An uncertain march’ (Nous Indica); the Bharat Jodo Yatra should preach the lesson of brotherhood, India’s cultural heritage and give views to resolve the burning issues of the country, but instead, Rahul Gandhi is using this valuable platform for government-bashing and for his party’s electoral gains. He has accused mainstream media of being an instrument that serves the ideology of those in power, but our media is, to quite some extent, unbiased and reflects the mood of the people of the country.

Pawan Kumar Rakheja, Gurugram

Shed ‘hate’ for Modi

Rahul Gandhi needs to conclude his Bharat Jodo Yatra against ‘hate’ by example — by shedding ‘hate’ towards Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. Majority-versus-minority tactics prove counterproductive. Only harmonious coexistence can lend synergy for the good of India and its people. The polity and politics ought to be centric to rationalism and nationalism to overcome the vicious circle of divisions on the basis of religion or region. But there seems little escape from short-term gains overriding larger national interest; this is the bane of our electoral democracy.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Political road show

Apropos of ‘An uncertain march’ (Nous Indica); the yatra is a political road show and thousands are thronging it to see only celebrities and get a selfie with Nehru’s great-grandson. Ex-minister Anthony’s occasional wise words won’t be heeded, for the Congress is in the hands of people who have little political acumen. The Congress needs political wisdom, stamina and calculus. A political excursion, traversing India from south to north, is not going to yield any fruit.

Jeevan vk, Pathankot

Alternative housing

Apropos of ‘Upholding human angle’; encroachment on government lands and public places is a serious issue and requires sensible handling. The laxity or acquiescence of public functionaries for some consideration or the other is no less blameworthy for allowing the situation to reach such a pass. Structures, unplanned residential colonies and other utility services mushroom under the very nose of those who are supposed to safeguard against unauthorised misuse and occupation. The Haldwani case falls under this category. Why was the Railways sleeping all through those decades? Why was timely care and preventive measures not taken? The Supreme Court is right to ask how such a huge population can be displaced at this stage without any alternative housing arrangement. The concern and sensitivity for human rights must invariably outweigh legal paramountcy.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), by mail

Foreign campuses

Reference to ‘Foreign varsities in India’; researchers will undoubtedly benefit from foreign campuses in India. Indian students will get an opportunity to pursue international education in the country. It will also encourage the arrival of foreign students in India. The high quality of education our students receive and their meaningful contribution to the Indian economy will ultimately benefit the country. But there are some questions as well. What will become of the universities running in India, whose model have been British and American universities? Why would parents with money send their children to Indian universities?

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Disastrous outcome

Reference to ‘Note ban was valid’; it can’t be denied that the demonetisation move was a disaster, irrespective of the intention to tackle corruption. People were not given enough time to come to terms with this major change. Our economy witnessed major upheavals due to this sudden declaration. It seemed as if no prior preparation was made to execute this idea efficiently. The government, instead of resolving the predicament, was busy in justifying its action. In a democracy, any decision concerning the lives of people needs to be assessed on the basis of the outcome, regardless of the intention.

Rishika Kriti, Ludhiana

Somewhat biased

I have been a dedicated reader of The Tribune for decades. Of late, Julio Ribeiro (column ‘Trysts and Turns’) appears biased against PM Modi and the BJP. Greater discretion should be employed as such articles tend to affect the image of the newspaper.

Ajay Aggarwal, Chandigarh

