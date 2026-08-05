Govt relied on Central control

Refer to ‘What went wrong at Jantar Mantar’; law enforcement agencies used lathicharge, tear gas and preventive detention against students marching towards Parliament, which dramatically amplified public sympathy and national anger. Initial administrative silence regarding the deep distress and tragic student suicides linked to exam cancellations fuelled accusations of institutional callousness. Rather than initiating an early dialogue, the government relied on centralised control and defensive postures, allowing localised anger to morph into a unified national movement.

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SS Paul, Nadia, WB

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GenZ’s focus firm on issues

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With reference to ‘Why GenZ finally rebelled’; India’s youth is reshaping priorities and rightfully so. Unlike earlier generations, they are less interested in politics of nostalgia, religion, or divisiveness. Their focus is firmly on issues that affect their daily lives — clean exams, high youth unemployment, declining living standards, soaring costs, limited job prospects despite higher education, job mobility, and income inequality. They are right in demanding attention to these urgent realities. This is not unique to India; similar youth-led movements are emerging worldwide, challenging entrenched elites reshaping the politics of the present and future. The older generation’s role should be to mentor and guide.

HN Ramakrishna, Bengaluru

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Voters want change

Refer to ‘BJP jolted’; the loss in the Bihar and MP bypoll is a great setback to the BJP, which seemed to be invincible under the leadership of PM Modi. Prashant Kishor winning the Bankipur bypoll in Bihar, which was regarded as a BJP bastion, also reflects upon voters’ aspirations for possible change. The Opposition will not leave no stone unturned to cash in on volatile issues like the GenZ agitation and donations theft at Ayodhya. How the BJP leadership regains its winning momentum shall be seen in the days to come. Neutralising the impact of the recent developments that have already hit the party’s credibility greatly will be crucial in the UP Assembly poll.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Relaxation in barriers imperative

Apropos of ‘Economic openings’; the prolonged blanket ban on ties and trade with Pakistan is akin to closing all roads and factories to avoid accidents. The surging internal strife notwithstanding, Pakistan, steered by the military and fundamentalists, continues to be incorrigible. However, trying a little relaxation in diplomatic, trade and people-to-people barriers is imperative. Pakistan punctures our foolproof stringent security protocols only due to traitors on our side and absolute zero tolerance to their hostile actions can sustain mutual gains of a possible thaw at Attari-Wagah and Kartarpur.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Education, a long-term investment

Apropos of ‘Punjab’s universities struggle for survival’; education and healthcare are not expenses but long-term investments that determine a nation’s progress. Chronic underfunding weakens teaching, research, innovation and infrastructure. Governments must provide stable and sustained support instead of treating higher education as a dispensable budget item. Education deserves the highest priority in public policy because investment in education and healthcare yields lasting social and economic dividends. Citizens, too, must judge governments by their commitment to strengthening these sectors rather than by short-term populist promises, for they shape the prosperity, competitiveness and inclusive development of tomorrow.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Failure at multiple levels

Refer to ‘WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan, aide cleared in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case’; while the litigants had started to reconcile with the norm of justice delayed, it will be rather now very hard to accept the denial of justice. It’s the utter failure of our government and the legislature to enact foolproof rape laws; failure of our judiciary in allowing manipulation at the evidence stage of rape proceedings, with the executive being a mute spectator. How long will women continue to suffer gross injustice from their own governing dispensation? The government must feel ashamed of the judgment and should challenge the same before a higher court.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

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