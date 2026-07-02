Govt’s duty to confirm citizenship

Apropos of ‘The kill switch of citizenship’; the government is apprehensive that the passport and the Aadhaar card can be somehow procured by first-generation illegal immigrants, so these have been declared as merely travel and identity documents. Consequently, citizenship will have to be determined on the basis of some other document. It then becomes the moral duty of the government to expedite the process of granting or confirming citizenship through that document. The Assam NRC (National Register of Citizens) took five years to be completed, and the final outcome is still awaited. Likewise, if a person’s name is struck off the electoral rolls due to a clerical error, there should be a swift and efficient process to restore it after due verification. The ‘enable’ and ‘kill’ switches of citizenship should operate at the same pace.

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Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh

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Akal Takht’s intervention vital

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Refer to ‘Takht vs Govt’; while the Constitution undoubtedly remains supreme, the moral and representative role that the Akal Takht has historically played in matters concerning the Sikh community cannot be overlooked. The Sikh temporal body has expressed serious concerns over the legislation affecting religious sentiments. When governments appear unwilling to engage with relevant stakeholders, institutions inevitably step forward to assume the mantle. Rather than viewing the Akal Takht’s intervention as an encroachment on constitutional authority, it should be seen as a reminder that democratic governance thrives on consultation, sensitivity and accountability.

Parvinder Singh, Chandigarh

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Legal recourse the best way

Apropos of ‘Takht vs govt’; the Akal Takht’s directive to the Punjab government to get certain amendments introduced in the anti-sacrilege law is legally untenable. It would be appropriate if the SGPC takes legal recourse to have the issue addressed in accordance with the constitutional norms. This will help smoothen tensions between the Akal Takht and the state government as per the law of the land.

Raj Kumar Goyal, Patiala

Populist measures unnecessary

Apropos of ‘Warning bells for Punjab’s future’; the state today stands at a critical crossroads where governance must take precedence over political rhetoric. While welfare measures have their place, indiscriminate freebies without parallel economic growth risk placing an unsustainable burden on the state’s finances. The government has faced criticism from its opponents over the slow pace at which it has fulfilled its electoral promises. Punjab has time and again demonstrated resilience in adversity, but it now needs prudent financial management, decisive governance and a long-term development plan rather than short-term populism. The time to act is now to prevent these warning signs from developing into an irreversible crisis.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

Community misrepresented

Refer to ‘The judge who won’t budge’; I am writing on behalf of the Dawoodi Bohra community to register our concerns regarding certain references in the article. The community has consistently supported the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law, and we unequivocally condemn criminal conduct, whoever may be responsible. However, the article makes sweeping assertions about the Dawoodi Bohras that are inaccurate and unfair. It describes us as “a prosperous business community that is known to use money power to get decisions in their favour”. Such statements present a damaging stereotype that our community routinely seeks to influence judicial decisions, without citing any evidence, specific instances or findings by any court or investigative authority.

Murtaza F Sadriwala, by mail

Class-10 students in limbo

I am a Class-10 student who appeared for the CBSE Phase 2 exams recently. While the Class-11 academic session has commenced in most schools, many students who appeared for the improvement examination are unable to complete their admission because the updated results have not yet been released. Timely declaration of results or clear communication from the CBSE would lessen the uncertainty faced by students and their families.

Anushka Gupta, New Delhi