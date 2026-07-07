Govts should inspire confidence

With reference to ‘How I prove my Indian citizenship’; the true measure of a democracy is not how easily it questions the citizenship of its people, but how fairly it protects those who belong to it. Documents may establish identity, but citizenship is a constitutional relationship between the individual and the State. As India continues to modernise its governance and strengthen national security, every citizenship verification exercise must be guided by legality, fairness and compassion. A system that inspires confidence rather than fear will best serve both the nation and its citizens.

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Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

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EC must streamline SIR

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Apropos of ‘How I prove my Indian citizenship’; the discussion around the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls revolves around placing an unfair burden on ordinary citizens to prove their citizenship. The Election Commission should frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for SIR so that the landless, the illiterate and the underprivileged do not have to run from pillar to post to get their citizenship validated. A system should be put in place so that they can get their credentials verified from local elected representatives in the absence of hard copies of relevant documents.

Surinder Pal, New Chandigarh

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Make passport a strong document

Apropos of ‘Passport ranking’; a low passport ranking reflects the limited confidence many countries have in India’s migration management and international credibility, creating a mismatch with its aspirations of global leadership. The government must negotiate more reciprocal visa-free agreements, strengthen border and identity management, curb illegal migration through effective enforcement and ensure faster repatriation of foreigners who overstay. Equally important are sustained economic reforms, greater diplomatic engagement and improved governance that inspire international trust.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Mookerjee stood by his word

Refer to ‘Mookerjee, a lamp that still burns bright’; the leader was not only the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh but also a distinguished educationist and a statesman of rare courage and conviction. His resignation from Jawaharlal Nehru’s Cabinet, when he found himself unable to support policies that conflicted with his principles, reflected his unwavering integrity. Even as a civilian, he embodied the timeless military credo: the safety, honour and welfare of the nation come first, always and every time and service before self.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

Be responsible citizens

With reference to ‘18-year-old who ran over Ludhiana woman was filming social media reel’; the incident is a disturbing reminder of the growing reckless behaviour of youngsters. The obsession with social media and online validation of risky stunts encourages irresponsible conduct. It is the duty of the public, the administration, parents, educational institutions — all stakeholders to be alert at all times regarding the behaviour of the youth. The administration should be the final authority in hauling them in case of any anomalous behaviour. Those responsible for causing serious harm must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law, irrespective of their age.

Vinny Narula, Ferozepur

Good civic behaviour needed

Refer to ‘NGT panel exposes Kullu’s waste disaster’; the problem of unsystematic and unscientific disposal of domestic and other waste is growing day to day. However, the solution is not moving in the desired direction; it lies not in management alone, but in reuse and recycling. The citizenry needs to be motivated to recycle the waste, and the ways and means to do so should be publicised. About 95% of all the trash consisting of paper, cardboard, polythene, water bottles, aluminium, etc can be recycled. The public should dispose of them in a manner that the waste collectors can sort out different kinds of wastes easily. Such civic behaviour should be encouraged through persuasion and enforcement.

Ravinder Mittal, Ludhiana