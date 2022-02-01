Guilty as charged?

Controversy over the Pegasus software has been rekindled after fresh disclosures by The New York Times. Now it is clear that the GOI procured the spying software and must have used it for spying on political adversaries. The current dispensation believes that whatever it articulates is the gospel truth, whereas whoever is critical of the government is an anti-national element. Can the government be above scrutiny? Expectedly, no formal communication is expected from the Centre, which shall entrust the job to spin doctors to defend the indefensible and get away with it.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Pegasus controversy

A massive political storm is brewing to rock the ensuing Budget Session amid fresh reports and claims on Pegasus. Under the aegis of the apex court, the Justice RV Raveendran Committee is looking into the allegations of snooping on journalists, activists and politicians, etc., vis-a-vis their right to privacy and it is obliged to take cognisance of the new developments. In the meantime, the SC needs to tangibly exercise/exhibit its authority and restrain parallel adjudication by the media or Parliament in sub-judice matters. It must reign supreme and decisive.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Clear the air

With reference to ‘Pegasus row’, there is no denying the fact that the Government of India owes an explanation to the nation with regard to the latest NYT Pegasus revelation. It was during the rule of the BJP-led NDA government that the Israeli spyware Pegasus was purchased. In fact, this issue cannot be dismissed just by calling the NYT ‘supari media’. It must be addressed.

Satish Sharma Majra, Kaithal

Echoes of the past

In response to the article ‘The past still haunts’ (Sunday Tribune), ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ brings joy for our new India, but it also brings into focus the horrors of 1947. We saw how politics divided the minds of the masses, culminating into the Partition. We still feel the heat. To avoid further partition, we must end discrimination of all kinds and adopt a scientific temperament. Our plural society needs balm, not more suffering.

Jasvinder S Humsafar, Maloudh

Meeting of principals

Refer to ‘Karnal: College principals list steps to improve higher education’; the meeting held by principals and faculty members of all colleges of the district deserve applause from the public, particularly from educationists and academicians of Haryana. A list of recommendations to uplift the standard of education in the district has been forwarded to the Haryana CM. This is an exemplary initiative which may be followed by the principals of other districts. The Haryana Government should consider the demands on priority.

DS HOODA, ROHTAK

Living in present

Refer to ‘When words ruin everything we are trying to say’(Sunday Tribune); over the years, we have unfortunately bid goodbye to reading and writing, which earlier were an outlet to our emotions. Writing is cathartic when you purge your emotions and feel lighter. What ails the present generation and their relationships is too much discussion about where they visualise themselves in the coming five years; they forget to thank the Almighty for the beautiful present they are in. My generation never saw what lay in the future, we just went one day at a time and I can proudly say that we have been pretty satisfied with what life handed us and how we handled it. More action and less words was our mantra.

Manveen Mann, Jalandhar

Colonial history

Apropos of ‘Break from colonial history needs caution’, let the people decide, with the backdrop of Netaji’s ideology on secularism, and his reverence for Mahatma Gandhi. The title of ‘Father of the nation’ was bestowed upon Bapu by Netaji. Modi, a staunch RSS man, is allergic to the very mention of Gandhi and Nehru. Netaji was secular and named his four brigades after Gandhi, Nehru, Maulana Azad and himself. Gandhi’s statue should have got space along with Netaji’s.

SUDERSHAN WALIA, AMRITSAR

Focus on MSMEs

Numerous economic stimulus packages will be announced to revive the economy (‘Revive economic activity to generate revenue’). The people are hoping that financial benefits will trickle down to the poor and needy. But the major chunk of benefits will remain confined to the apex of the pyramid, while millions will continue sinking below the poverty line. The middle class is on the verge of collapse due to shrinking job opportunities. MSMEs need to be developed on a large scale if we want even distribution of wealth.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget shortly

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...

India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...

Budget: 30 pc tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 pc TDS on buy/sale

Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale

The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Covid restrictions deal a blow to dholis

Amritsar flyers expect revolutionary changes as Air India goes into 'right hands'

Govt betrayed us, say farmers

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Chandigarh schools to open for class X to XII from today

Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

Chandigarh Administration allows opening of varsity, college campuses

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

No Development, No Vote: Sansarpur village calls for Pargat Singh’s boycott

Famous for sports, Sansarpur village calls for boycotting Pargat Singh

Jalandhar: Rinku, Brar among 55 file papers

BJP Kartarpur candidate Surinder Mahey faces massive protest by farmers

Constituency watch: Garhshankar

Trashing reports of rift, Som Parkash joins Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla in filing papers

85 candidates file nominations

85 candidates file nominations from Ludhiana's 14 constituencies

Congress activists working actively for candidates' victory, says Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Ludhiana: Weigh options carefully before casting vote, Maheshinder Singh Grewal tells voters

Ticket holders kin filing papers as covering candidates

Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates office of Ludhiana West candidate

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

Patiala Civil Surgeon misusing position: SAD candidate

Fire at establishment branch: Five months on, Punjabi University committee yet to finalise report

Samyukt Kisan Morcha members set PM Modi's effigy on fire in Patiala