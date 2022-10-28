Harming environment

Reference to ‘Haryana’s stinking Diwali’; Diwali is the festival of lights, but firecrackers cause a lot of damage to the environment. Firecrackers have not only caused damage in Haryana, but also other states have suffered heavy losses. Bursting of crackers releases many types of dangerous gases into the air. Carbon dioxide harms the environment as well as the body. Besides, carbon monoxide, a poisonous and odourless gas released from crackers, affects the heart’s muscles. Apart from air pollution, crackers also cause noise pollution. People should celebrate Diwali with happiness and see that they do not cause any harm to the environment.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Sanctity lost

Even two days after Diwali, crackers were being burst late into the night. The cracker time norms issued by the government were not followed. The sanctity of the festival is lost by such activities. Costly crackers, bought with ill-earned money by some, are the main reason for these violations. This is also due to the laxity of the authorities in implementing the order.

Vidwan Singh Soni, Patiala

Shun crackers

Apropos of ‘Haryana’s stinking Diwali’; firecrackers are disastrous for human health and should be avoided. We need a regulation and awareness on crackers, just like we have on tobacco and alcohol. Cleanliness and hygiene are very important for everyone. People should work together to clean up this mess by educating people about the importance of social hygiene. Diwali was never a festival of chemicals and crackers, which are just for human entertainment. It was, and always will be, the festival of lights and the triumph of light over darkness.

Tithi Trivedi, Ujjain

US using Pakistan

Refer to the article ‘General who calls the shots’; China has been pursuing the policy of expansionism for decades and Pakistan’s business is exporting terrorism. After the creation of Pakistan, there has never been true democracy. The ISI is the real ruler. After facing defeat in all wars, Pakistani Generals changed the attack mode and started using terrorists. Pakistan has full support and protection of China in these activities. Its economy is in ruins and it is surviving only through loans and aid. China and the US are using Pakistan for their ulterior motives. America occasionally gives meaningless statements such as ‘Pakistan is the most dangerous country’ that ‘keeps snakes in the backyard’, and simultaneously, extends millions of dollars in aid to it. There is no choice for India but to adopt an offensive defence strategy at the LoC and LAC.

Subhash Vaid, by mail

Absurd demand

Apropos of ‘Print Lakshmi, Ganesha images on notes: Kejriwal’; the Delhi CM’s demand is preposterous and against the fundamental ethos of a secular country like India. We are a multi-religious society and such an absurd demand will set in motion unstoppable similar demands by Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs. Such demands would adversely affect religious harmony. Arvind Kejriwal’s demand is not only myopic, but also flouts the secular tenets enshrined in our Constitution.

Prem Singh Dahiya, Rohtak

Photos on notes

Currency notes are sparingly used by ordinary citizens to meet their day-to-day needs. However, these are extensively used by outlaws, corrupt politicians and officers and dishonest traders to finance terrorists, to pay for narcotics and to run parallel black economy. It is an insult to the Father of the Nation, whose picture appears on these notes. He would have protested to get his picture removed. The idea of using Lakshmi and Ganesha images on notes is all the more absurd.

BS Aggarwal, Panchkula

One up on BJP

The BJP is unabashedly a communal entity swearing by Hindutva, though here and there it uses the word ‘secular’ to remain on the correct side of the Constitution. In some other time and clime, it would have willingly printed photos of Lakshmi and Ganesh on currency notes. But an astute politician, Kejriwal has wrested the initiative from the BJP by suggesting the ruling party to print Lakshmi and Ganesha images on currency notes. The BJP would have been delighted, but since the idea has come from Kejriwal, party leaders are accusing him of using the Hindu card. Everything is fair in love and war, and in politics as well. Sly Kejriwal has beaten the BJP at its own game.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali