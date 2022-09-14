Hate won’t get us far

Reference to ‘Gyanvapi suit maintainable...’; unfortunately, such headlines may be a frequent affair in future. There would be winners or losers in such litigation, but our society, and eventually our nation, will be the biggest loser. We were taught in schools that ‘united we stand, divided we fall’. Do they still teach it in schools? Self-styled champions of religion, castes or sub-castes work non-stop to divide us. No true Indian can ignore the harsh reality that a divided and hate-filled society cannot make a strong nation, or a strong army, a strong leader notwithstanding. How can we ignore the fact that we have two hostile neighbours?

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Gyanvapi row

It seems that the Varanasi district court’s decision on the right to worship at the Gyanvapi Masjid will lead to another long-drawn-out battle, like the Babri Masjid case. No religion propagates war, but many wars have been fought over religion. All Indians have a right to practice their chosen religion. But of late, whenever any signs of a temple are found under a masjid, a war of words among religious radicals is started, which is then exploited by politicians. These matters are taken to courts by petitioners from both religions, and the cases linger on for long. Both communities must learn to live and worship in harmony. In any masjid, where the remains of a temple are found, both communities should be allowed to worship in separate areas, but on the same premises. In Punjab, there are many such instances where both mandirs and masjids have co-existed with gurdwaras.

SK SINGH, by mail

Weight of history

The expression ‘feeling the weight of history’ fits in the prevalent communal situation in our country. It was perhaps to get rid of this cumbersome weight that the Places of Worship Act was enacted, with the hope that there would be no further polarisation of society on religious grounds. But, sadly, we don’t believe in creating history anew keeping in view the dawn of democracy, secularism, and a new value system based on the all-inclusive Constitution, free from the shackles of our nightmarish past. It is time we woke up in an enlightened dawn forgetting the bitter memories.

Amritlal Madan, Kaithal

UNSC permanent seat

Apropos of ‘EAM: India deserves permanent UNSC seat’, it doesn’t behove India to solicit support for permanent membership of the Security Council from various countries, least of all from dictatorial regimes sponsoring internecine wars in various parts of the world. India deserves a seat on its own merit and heft. Let the world offer it to India. In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in Syria and Yemen, the Security Council in its present form has lost its moorings. It has failed in its mission to maintain peace and security in the world. It is crying for reforms. Veto power must go and expansion with more permanent members should take place immediately. India needs to concentrate on strengthening its democracy and economy. That alone will win it a permanent seat.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Bose’s secularism

Subhas Chandra Bose’s idea to liberate India was different from Gandhi’s, he was an ardent supporter of Gandhi’s secular views. He knew that India had a compound structure of different communities, cultures, and languages. He gave the Muslims, Christians and Sikhs equal respect in his Azad Hind Fauj. He also supported Gandhi in the freedom movement. So, we all should root for secularism and seek communal harmony. Only as a united nation do we stand strong.

SP Singh, Ferozepur Cantt

CBI overburdened

The Delhi Lt Governor has accorded his approval for CBI probe into ‘irregularities’ in the purchase of DTC buses. It is surprising that the premier investigating agency — primarily constituted to investigate multi-state organised crimes and international cases of complex nature — has been told to examine a simple case of purchase of buses. Merely an audit by any reputed firm or government agency could bring out any irregularities. Roping in the CBI, which is already overburdened, is not understandable.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Free for lawmakers

It is a fact that the Shatabdi train fare remains high, but various onboard facilities, including concession to senior citizens, stand withdrawn by the Railways terming them as non-feasible. How come that our lawmakers still continue to enjoy ‘free’ train journey for themselves and their spouse, etc? Why is the ‘feasibility’ norm not applied to their case too?

Kumar Gupt, by mail

