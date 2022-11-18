 Help end war : The Tribune India

Help end war



Apropos of ‘G20 declaration’; powerful leaders of the world must rise to the occasion and use their diplomatic skills to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end, restoring normalcy in the region. Not only does Ukraine stand ravaged, but also disruptions of global supply chains of food and energy have sent the global economic order into a tailspin. Relegating all other considerations into the background, the only concern of the global agencies should be to break the stalemate and end the war. All other issues can be resolved subsequently through the mediation of the UN. Mere platitudes will not cut ice. It is unfortunate that the G20 declaration indicates the hardening of battle lines.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Return to dialogue

Reference to ‘G20 declaration’; the G20 conference at Bali ended with fruitful talks. Most countries strongly condemned the war in Ukraine, stressing that it was causing enormous human suffering and exacerbating existing vulnerabilities in the global economy. The best way is to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The G20 members will have to create a vision document; the purpose of which will be to condemn the dangers of using nuclear weapons in wars, highlight the human suffering caused by war and the impact of war on the global economy.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Matter of pride

It is a special moment for India to have received the G20 presidency. It is a matter of pride for all Indians. Underlining the relevance of visionary thoughts of the likes of Swami Vivekananda in today’s world, PM Modi, before leaving for the G20 Summit, had said, ‘India’s G20 presidency will be grounded in the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all.’ Be wishful, hopeful and confident that under the leadership of Modi, India will show the righteous path to the world for peaceful coexistence, even with deep differences of opinions and diversities of the group’s member-countries.

KK Sood, Nangal

Cold-blooded murder

The gruesome Mehrauli murder is a wake-up call to gullible girls. Despite stringent rape laws, there has not been a drop is such diabolical crimes. Rather, such crimes have, of late, become common. Pre-mature release of convicts involved in heinous crimes, more often than not, embolden criminal elements to commit crimes without any fear of law. Laws pertaining to the premature release of convicts, including those on death row, should be revisited.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Will drain finances

Apropos of a recent report on the 64-km Metro system for Chandigarh and adjoining satellite towns to decongest traffic; in the wake of the not-so-successful Metro projects in cities like Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, created with huge borrowings and less income with huge operating costs, the administration must think twice before planning a Metro for a small city like Chandigarh. The estimated project cost is enormous which will drain Chandigarh’s finances.

Sunil Vohra, Zirakpur

Chinese goods

Reference to ‘Curb under-invoicing of imports from China’; due to ‘selfish’ interests of Indian traders, the trade balance between China and India is 75:25. Malpractices like under-invoicing cause huge tax losses to India. This undesirable practice must be strictly checked by the authorities concerned to prevent revenue loss. The mindset of people need to be changed so that they stop using Chinese goods, which are cheaper, but substandard. The Chinese exporters are making huge money by such deceitful methods. Our entrepreneurs should work more hard towards providing quality goods to Indian consumers and reverse the charm of Chinese items.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Rotting grains

Apropos of ‘Rotting wheat stocks’; having been in the foodgrain and warehousing business for over four decades, I have observed minutely how officials of HAFED, HAIC, HWC, F&S, FCI, etc., in routine deliberately destroyed wheat stocks by storing in an unscientific way and sprinkling water frequently on it. When it rained, they removed tarpaulins so that the stocks remained drenched. Sometimes, covered godowns remained dehired, but all open plinths were always utilised to full capacity. I often complained to senior officials, but no action was taken against erring staff.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to view profile photos within group chats

2
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

3
Entertainment

Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Punjabi film industry's Hema Malini, dies at 69

4
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

5
Punjab

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

6
Haryana

Protest for Ahir regiment on Friday; Gurugram police plan diversions, issue advisory

7
Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

8
Trending

Rahul Gandhi trolled as Nepal's national anthem plays at Bharat Jodo Yatra instead of India's; BJP slams Congress leader over goof-up

9
Business

Amazon begins layoffs across company; expected to cut 10,000 jobs

10
Brand Connect

Speculative altcoins Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose trading volume, Investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Review release of Rajiv case convicts: Government to SC

Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court

Congress calls it belated wisdom

Cop27 draft omits India’s proposal on fossil fuels

COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels

Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels

UK in recession, Hunt raises taxes

UK in recession, Jeremy Hunt raises taxes

US trekker’s death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...

2 shooters among 3 held for dera follower’s killing

2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing

Six accused now in police custody


Cities

View All

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Articles of Sikh faith

Roadside vendors, food stalls a nuisance in Amritsar

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Develop Sukhna Lake area as carbon sink: UNDP

Chandigarh: Cab surge price can't exceed 1.5 times base fare

Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Must ensure Transgender Welfare Board has teeth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla's police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to Himachal, Uttarakhand — places he visited with live-in partner, say police

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Cops solve murder case, 1 held

Minister inaugurates Udarian Bal Vikas Mela, Sakhi Centre

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Man arrested with stolen motorcycle

Online system to collect Tehbazari fee launched

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in dist

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across city

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar recruitment ‘scam’: Suspects helped candidates cheat in Haryana exams too

Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases

Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles

Patiala: Avoid junk food, students told