Help end war

Apropos of ‘G20 declaration’; powerful leaders of the world must rise to the occasion and use their diplomatic skills to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end, restoring normalcy in the region. Not only does Ukraine stand ravaged, but also disruptions of global supply chains of food and energy have sent the global economic order into a tailspin. Relegating all other considerations into the background, the only concern of the global agencies should be to break the stalemate and end the war. All other issues can be resolved subsequently through the mediation of the UN. Mere platitudes will not cut ice. It is unfortunate that the G20 declaration indicates the hardening of battle lines.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Return to dialogue

Reference to ‘G20 declaration’; the G20 conference at Bali ended with fruitful talks. Most countries strongly condemned the war in Ukraine, stressing that it was causing enormous human suffering and exacerbating existing vulnerabilities in the global economy. The best way is to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The G20 members will have to create a vision document; the purpose of which will be to condemn the dangers of using nuclear weapons in wars, highlight the human suffering caused by war and the impact of war on the global economy.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Matter of pride

It is a special moment for India to have received the G20 presidency. It is a matter of pride for all Indians. Underlining the relevance of visionary thoughts of the likes of Swami Vivekananda in today’s world, PM Modi, before leaving for the G20 Summit, had said, ‘India’s G20 presidency will be grounded in the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all.’ Be wishful, hopeful and confident that under the leadership of Modi, India will show the righteous path to the world for peaceful coexistence, even with deep differences of opinions and diversities of the group’s member-countries.

KK Sood, Nangal

Cold-blooded murder

The gruesome Mehrauli murder is a wake-up call to gullible girls. Despite stringent rape laws, there has not been a drop is such diabolical crimes. Rather, such crimes have, of late, become common. Pre-mature release of convicts involved in heinous crimes, more often than not, embolden criminal elements to commit crimes without any fear of law. Laws pertaining to the premature release of convicts, including those on death row, should be revisited.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Will drain finances

Apropos of a recent report on the 64-km Metro system for Chandigarh and adjoining satellite towns to decongest traffic; in the wake of the not-so-successful Metro projects in cities like Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, created with huge borrowings and less income with huge operating costs, the administration must think twice before planning a Metro for a small city like Chandigarh. The estimated project cost is enormous which will drain Chandigarh’s finances.

Sunil Vohra, Zirakpur

Chinese goods

Reference to ‘Curb under-invoicing of imports from China’; due to ‘selfish’ interests of Indian traders, the trade balance between China and India is 75:25. Malpractices like under-invoicing cause huge tax losses to India. This undesirable practice must be strictly checked by the authorities concerned to prevent revenue loss. The mindset of people need to be changed so that they stop using Chinese goods, which are cheaper, but substandard. The Chinese exporters are making huge money by such deceitful methods. Our entrepreneurs should work more hard towards providing quality goods to Indian consumers and reverse the charm of Chinese items.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Rotting grains

Apropos of ‘Rotting wheat stocks’; having been in the foodgrain and warehousing business for over four decades, I have observed minutely how officials of HAFED, HAIC, HWC, F&S, FCI, etc., in routine deliberately destroyed wheat stocks by storing in an unscientific way and sprinkling water frequently on it. When it rained, they removed tarpaulins so that the stocks remained drenched. Sometimes, covered godowns remained dehired, but all open plinths were always utilised to full capacity. I often complained to senior officials, but no action was taken against erring staff.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

