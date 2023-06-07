Refer to ‘Farm suicides’; prevalent market forces and other conditions affect both farm income and agricultural practices. The agricultural sector plays a critical role in ensuring food security, rural livelihood, economic stability and environmental sustainability. Hence, the sector deserves undivided attention for its genuine development and progress. It is important to provide farmers access to credit, infrastructure, modern technology and training. Implementing supportive policies, promoting research and innovation and fostering partnerships between farmers, the government and the private sector are crucial for the sustainable development of agriculture.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Increase MSP

Farmers’ suicides are a matter of great concern. Why are farmers compelled to take loans when they are given subsidies on seeds, power and water? The real culprits are loan sharks, commission agents and middlemen who force gullible farmers to take loans on their unreasonable terms. The government must increase the minimum support price (MSP) for crops to help farmers get better returns on their investment. If farmers receive fair prices for their produce, it will reduce their vulnerability to financial distress and discourage them from turning to loan sharks or falling into the debt trap.

Lal Singh, Amritsar

Adopt no-plastic policy

Apropos of ‘Pollution crisis’; the theme for this year’s World Environment Day was plastic pollution. In a bid to phase out single-use plastic items, the Union Government had announced a ban on the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of selected single-use plastic items. The adverse impact of littered single-use plastic items on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems has drawn global attention. Addressing the pollution caused by single-use plastics has become a crucial environmental challenge worldwide. However, it’s the prime responsibility of every citizen of the country to adopt a no-plastic policy in one’s life.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

People are democracy

Refer to ‘Modi regime has made poll campaigns bigger than democracy’; not much has changed since the time of Roman emperors, who used spectacles and entertainment to distract citizens from real issues. Not just poll campaigns, all that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does has an element of a spectacle about it, designed to reinforce a larger-than-life image of the PM. The mainstream media, instead of trying to prick this balloon, is guilty of inflating it. People, too, have forgotten their power in a democracy; they should seek accountability and not let a single person become too big.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Drug smuggling

Refer to ‘Rs 46-cr heroin seized from two in Fazilka’; the district is vulnerable as it shares its boundary with Pakistan. During the past six months, 130 kg of narcotics worth Rs 650 crore have been seized in this sector. This seizure appears to be huge, but it is only the tip of the iceberg. Drug smuggling and addiction have far-reaching economic, political and social consequences which eat into the vitals of society. Therefore, it is high time that the Central and state governments took strict measures to curb drug smuggling.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Promote rational thinking

Refer to ‘Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi’; one cannot deny the fact that excessive information is detrimental to a young mind. It is important to approach education in a balanced and thoughtful manner. However, the deletion of several significant topics from NCERT textbooks has is worrisome. The inculcation of a scientific temper is important to counter pseudoscience and obscurantism. The spirit of enquiry should be encouraged among students. Science academies should develop a long-term blueprint to encourage the propagation of the scientific spirit at the school level, debunk superstitions and myths, promote rational thinking and bring science closer to the people.

Paramjeet Singh, Ropar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]