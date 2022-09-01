 Help Pakistan : The Tribune India

Help Pakistan

Reference to ‘Pak outreach’; incessant rain has caused havoc in Pakistan and has marooned the life of one-third population. The after-effects of these floods are even more devastating. The common people of Pakistan are in dire need of help from the world community, especially from their immediate neighbour, India. Though India does not have any trade relations with Pakistan in the wake of its continuous support to terror outfits based in that country, being a good neighbour, India should consider providing Pakistan packed food, medicines and other necessary items on humanitarian grounds. Earlier, India had helped Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the reins of that country.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Reopen trade with Pak

Refer to the editorial ‘Pak outreach’; the unprecedented rainfall this year has resulted in the loss of many lives and rendered a large number of people homeless. The extreme weather conditions, which have become common in the last few years, are indeed an eye-opener for climate change. Though Pakistan produces less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, still it is vulnerable to the effects of climate change. High inflation and weak economic condition has further worsened the situation. Notwithstanding the hostile relationship between the two countries, reintroducing trade can allow the import of urgent essential items through surface routes, which will provide huge relief to inflation-stricken households and allow the authorities to focus on rehabilitating the millions who have been affected by the deluge.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

High suicide rate

Apropos of ‘Suicides by the poor’; it is believed that most people commit suicide due to poverty and deprivation, but the recent NCRB figures are quite shocking. Oddly, suicides have been recorded in states considered to be prosperous compared to those states where there is poverty. Problems regarding profession or career, feelings of isolation, abuse, violence, family issues, mental disorders, alcohol addiction and financial loss are among the major causes of suicide in India. It is a matter of grave concern.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Uplift the poor

Apropos of ‘Suicides by the poor’, it is extremely disappointing to read that the suicide rate of daily wagers is increasing every year because they are unable to make both ends meet. It is unfortunate that they are exploited by the rich and mighty. The government seems helpless. Our country is ranked 136th on the happiness index, out of a total of 146 countries. Why is it so? India is among the saddest nations because of social inequality, poor medical care, illiteracy, lack of support for the elderly population, corruption, tax evasion, etc. Right to life is a fundamental right. If anybody commits suicide due to lack of livelihood, it is a matter of shame for any country. India is prosperous, but economic and social inequality is driving many poor people to suicide. The government should take a serious note of it and take appropriate measures to alleviate poverty.

Deepika, Bathinda

Caring for the elderly

It is pathetic to see elders left to fend for themselves without any support from society or children. In developed countries, there are many schemes for the elderly and they get ample support from the government. However, in India, there are many elders who are abandoned by their children and left in badly run old-age homes or footpaths. The government should devise well-planned policies/schemes for the benefit of the ageing population, taking into consideration their financial, health and social wellbeing. Atal Pension Yojana is one such scheme that guarantees pension to those from the unorganised sector. The government should introduce more such schemes and also make existing schemes more attractive with regular amendments. Also, we senior and super senior citizen request the Railways to restore concession. A society that neglect its elders will not prosper.

SHUBH LATA SAKHUJA, Jalandhar

Atypical families

Apropos of ‘Atypical families as real as traditional ones: Supreme Court’; the court has initiated social, political, economic as well as ethical steps in spheres that may not have found ‘a place in the popular imagination’. The recognition and acceptance of atypical families was a long due realisation of the fact that a family is more an emotionally integrated union than a forced alliance by society. Indeed, LGBT marriages, live-in relationships and other such expressions of love ‘are as real as their traditional counterparts’.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

