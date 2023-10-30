Help small farmers

Refer to ‘Let farmers make hay and money too’ (Nous Indica); in Punjab, big farmers possess sufficient manpower and machinery to effectively plough the paddy stubble back into the fields. However, small farmers in Haryana and Punjab face difficulties in doing so. The author’s suggestion to utilise rented combine harvesters in conjunction with hay balers for stubble removal is rational and feasible. It is imperative to provide assistance to the economically disadvantaged farmers to help them shun stubble burning. Additionally, there should be a mechanism in place to procure paddy straw at the farmgate at a reasonable price. The primary focus should be on encouraging and persuading farmers rather than imposing harsh penalties.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

No respite from farm fires

Apropos of ‘Let farmers make hay and money too’ (Nous Indica); despite a statewide ban, farmers continue to set the crop residue on fire to prepare their fields for the next planting season. Between September 15 and October 24, Punjab alone reported 2,306 farm fires. This clearly shows a lack of concern within the farming community regarding the potential consequences of these irresponsible actions. It is crucial for the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court to take decisive and exemplary measures against those who violate the ban as merely imposing a financial penalty has not proved effective in curbing this menace.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Provide harvesting machines

The government has been unable to effectively address stubble burning, which has significantly affected air quality not only in Punjab but also in the National Capital Region (Nous Indica). Farmers have cited labour shortage as a reason for resorting to stubble burning, with manual harvesting producing a lesser amount of residue. To mitigate this problem and its adverse effects on health, the government should consider providing machinery to all farmers to eliminate the practice of stubble burning.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Qatar verdict shocking

Refer to ‘Qatar shocker’; it is shocking for India that the naval experts, who were called for training, have been indicted on the charges of spying for Israel after completing their assignment. It seems implausible that the entire Indian team would be involved, even if the charges are true. Something doesn’t add up. These individuals had completed training for the Qatar navy and were preparing to return. However, they had acquired knowledge about Qatar’s ships and submarines. It seems that Qatar accused them of spying for Israel in order to negate a security risk. India should not take this matter lightly.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Innocents suffer in conflicts

Apropos of ‘End Gaza misery’; in any conflict, it is often those who have nothing to do with it who tend to suffer the most. Hamas has blundered by provoking the Israelis, but Israel has overreacted, turning the entire region into a conflict zone. Since much of the world’s supply of crude oil comes through this region, the effect of this conflict on the global economy is going to be considerable. The Western world must exert influence to end the conflict. The cries of the children must prompt the world to sit up and contemplate how nationalism is causing humanity to take a back seat in international conflicts.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Use ‘Bharat’ in textbooks

The NCERT panel’s recommendation to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in textbooks is a significant step in reaffirming our cultural and historical identity. ‘Bharat’ carries deep historical and cultural significance, tracing its roots to ancient texts like the Vedas. It reflects the unity in diversity that defines our nation and encourages an appreciation of our linguistic and regional distinctions. This change goes beyond mere semantics; it is a tribute to the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence. By incorporating ‘Bharat’ in our textbooks, we can instil a greater sense of national pride and unity in the younger generation.

Anisha Gupta, Lucknow

