Helping working mothers

Apropos of ‘Working moms’; cognisance about hardships being faced by working women is a good step. In a civilised society, it should be the moral duty of all concerned to ensure comfort and amenities to working mothers at the workplace. A child has a special place and deserves personalised intimate care from the mother, irrespective of her position in society. But restriction of these ‘amenities’ to bureaucrats or government employees will not be fair to the majority of mothers who works in various unorganised sectors or construction sites. It is common to see women carrying their children on the back while performing physical work for their livelihood.

Neelam Mahajan, by mail

Set up creches

Reference to ‘Working moms’; it is pathetic how some men are criticising the woman IAS officer. She should rather be complimented for discharging her duties in right earnest. Women can multitask and men cannot match them in this aspect of life. Kudos to Kerala that it has understood the agony of women and their little children and opened creches across the state. Indeed, it should be a nationwide mission to open as many creches as possible if we want to bridge the gulf between working men and women in our country.

Bal Govind, Noida

AAP’s appeasement

Arvind Kejriwal’s running-with-the-hare-and-hunting-with-the-hounds approach is adversely impacting the health of the citizens of north India. The Punjab Government’s inaction against errant farmers who are burning stubble may appease the small section of the farmers’ fraternity, but growing resentment and backlash against the AAP for the alarming pollution levels cannot be wished away by it when it is trying to spread its wings across India. The BJP, which is pulling out all stops to clip its wings, shall continue to confront the AAP on the pollution front in Delhi and the adjoining areas. Seemingly, the AAP is trying to punch above its weight and the mandate for governance in Delhi and Punjab is being frittered away.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

People will decide

Reference to ‘BJP banks on Modi factor in Gujarat yet again’; every person and party in any contest puts their best foot forward. Economic and emotional ties forge life force as an organic whole in society. Gujarat is not the sole example of this phenomenon. Other states have shown this proclivity many a time. Right-wing or left-wing politics has nothing to do with the masses. These terms are intellectuals’ acrobatics to which the electoral outcomes are immune. People in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat have their own immediate concerns to attend to, and that will decide the fate of the political parties and individuals.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Modi factor

Apropos of ‘BJP banks on Modi factor in Gujarat yet again’; Modi is the Pied Piper, despite his shortcomings. Modi has a theatrical and charismatic aura due to his gift of the gab and honing the art of quid pro quo in politics. He is equally at ease in the company of a pauper or a king. The 2002 Gujarat pogrom consolidated his political status as a ‘true Hindu’. So, to dislodge him from Gujarat is an uphill task. Kejriwal, though an intelligent politician, is an outsider. The AAP may have a piece of the cake, but the lion’s share is likely to go the BJP and the Congress.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Poor air quality

Refer to ‘Stop blame game’; winter in the NCR is always stalked by a fatally poor quality of air. Worse, this matter of grave concern is being politicised instead of a pragmatic strategy sought to cope with this annual nuisance. The chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi should take the responsibility for the poor air quality stemming from farm fires and find ways to improve the air quality on a war footing.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Blurred misgivings

Refer to the middle ‘Colonialism comes full circle’; the picture painted at the end somehow seems a little misplaced. It has overtones of some personal experiences or concocted versions shared, resulting in some blurred misgivings. Be they our relatives or friends, who decide to settle in European countries, have to effect behavioural changes in themselves and not ‘them’. Indians who have transformed/moulded themselves to ‘their’ culture seldom have any major complaint(s). To get accepted by ‘them’, we must at least show efforts being made to learn and adjust.

SPS NARANG, NEW DELHI

