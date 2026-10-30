High growth, unequal gains

Refer to ‘Why high growth is only half the story’; if the benefits of growth remain concentrated in a few hands while ordinary citizens struggle with stagnant incomes, rising prices and insecure livelihoods, it is far from being inclusive. Equally important is access to affordable, quality education and healthcare that in the long run would determine whether people can meaningfully participate in the country’s economic progress. The ultimate objective of economic policy should be to translate national prosperity into tangible improvements in human welfare.

KR Bharti, Shimla

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Pak-China bonhomie

With reference to ‘Implications of new China-Pak military exercises’; China and Pakistan share a strategic partnership that is often viewed as a challenge to India’s security and interests. After the Galwan incident, China’s aggressive posturing towards India eased a little. When Chinese Premier Xi Jinping attended the BRICS summit in New Delhi, it was seen as a positive step towards better Sino-India relations. However, the scale of the recent China-Pak exercise — Karakoram 2026 — should put India on high alert.

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Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Sustainable infra needed

Apropos of ‘Sustainable tourism’; planned infrastructural development is key for tourism to flourish. Instead of focusing disproportionately on just a few famous locations, it would be better to develop other places as tourist destinations as well. Environmentally sensitive sites and ecologically fragile routes need not be subjected to indiscriminate construction in the name of development. Rather, they should be preserved and protected to save the environment.

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Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Why Varanasi, Nagpur matter

With reference to ‘Cong rout in MLC poll, BJP loses Varanasi & Nagpur’; Why does Nagpur matter? It is the headquarters of the RSS, the home town of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the parliamentary constituency of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Why does Varanasi matter more? It is not only a constituency; it is the BJP’s crown, being PM Modi’s Lok Sabha seat. So, these MLC polls were a preliminary test, like a pre-board exam, which the BJP has failed.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Rigorous checking critical

Apropos of ‘Europe’s worst rail disaster since 2013 kills 68 in Spain’; the country has witnessed two high-speed train collisions this year, killing more than 100 people. In India, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is under construction and seven such corridors are in the pipeline. One of the top priorities for the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, which manages these rail corridors in India, should be to test the system for communication loss, sensor or power failure and track-circuit disturbances. We should launch our bullet trains only after rigorous failure-mode testing and independent safety certification.

Bal Govind, Noida

Rajoana deserves gallows

Refer to ‘Centre opposes Rajoana’s plea for relief in Beant case’; Balwant Singh Rajoana does not deserve relief of any kind because he committed a heinous crime. He was convicted for his role in the assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh; a total of 17 people lost their lives in the 1995 suicide bombing. A delay in his execution would be a gross injustice to these people and their families.

Anil Kumar Sharma, Chandigarh