Higher education not job-linked

Refer to ‘Education system must focus on job skills’; it is no longer realistic to relate job opportunities to university degrees. No employer these days reckons a degree at its face value. Manpower-based approach has been visible for some time in the figures of unemployment among MBA and engineering graduates. Formal university education plays an increasingly minimal role in social mobility that it is supposed to promote. What we do with the two years following high school is crucial. Purely technical courses could be given new academic dimensions, just as traditional academic courses could be enriched with vocational programmes. We must abandon degree requirements for government jobs. The mushroom growth of low-grade universities and colleges in the name of higher education must stop.

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Anil Bhatia, Hisar

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See NEP 2020 in right context

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With reference to ‘Education system must focus on job skills’; NEP 2020 places special emphasis on fostering critical thinking, which is fundamental to problem-solving and, ultimately, to skill development. However, the situation is even more alarming than the writer suggests. Today, many youngsters spend a considerable amount of time watching videos that merely provide information but do little to develop their ability to analyse, question and think independently. Reading and understanding, which is essential for nurturing critical thinking, is being increasingly neglected in our schools. Without the habit of thoughtful reading, students cannot develop the analytical skills required in modern education and employment.

Rajesh Kumar Chitoria, Charkhi Dadri

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Enforce fixed duty hours

Refer to ‘Exhausted care’; resident doctors in many government hospitals still perform long 24-36 hour shifts. Sleep deprivation increases the risk of medical errors, impairs clinical judgment and endangers both doctors and patients. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should strictly enforce duty-hour norms, mandate 8-11 hours of rest between shifts, ensure one weekly day-off, prohibit back-to-back extended duties, and conduct regular audits of duty rosters.

Poonam Katyal, Chandigarh

Distraction for hockey team

Apropos of ‘Jersey row’; Hockey India’s reported decision to replace the iconic blue jersey with a saffron-coloured one does not augur well for several reasons. Most importantly, it has emerged that neither hockey legends nor other key stakeholders were consulted before taking such a significant decision. The argument that the blue jersey affects players’ visibility because it blends with the colour of the turf appears unconvincing. No other hockey-playing nation has cited such a reason for changing its traditional colours. At a time when India is striving to win a World Cup medal after a gap of more than five decades, Hockey India’s priority should be to create an environment that enables players to focus on training, fitness and performance rather than be distracted by avoidable controversies.

Sq Ldr KK Sharma (retd), Nangal

Why change iconic blue jersey?

Refer to ‘Jersey row’; orange has long been synonymous with the Netherlands, just as blue has been closely associated with Indian hockey. Consequently, when India plays the Dutch, the team will still have to abandon the saffron jersey and switch to its alternate white kit to avoid a colour clash. If visibility on the blue turf was indeed the concern, retaining the traditional blue as the primary jersey and using white as the alternate would have been a more practical solution. This raises the question: why was there any need to change the iconic blue jersey of the Indian hockey team in the first place?

PL Singh, by mail

Social security for gig workers

Rights of gig workers should be protected. Since they are not classified as employees, minimum wage laws, provident fund contributions, paid leave, medical insurance, and accident compensation do not apply. To balance innovation with worker welfare, there is a need to implement the social security provisions of the Code on Social Security without further delay, ensure universal registration of gig workers through the e-Shram portal and improve data collection through a national survey. The government’s effort to ensure welfare and security for this expanding workforce is still a work in progress.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar