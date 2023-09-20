 Historic shift : The Tribune India

Historic shift



The nation has bid farewell to the old Parliament building, which was designed by Edward Lutyens and Herbert Baker. There has been a decline in the productivity of Parliament during the recent past. Continuous disruptions have led to legislative stalemates, preventing the passage of important Bills. There has not been a single session in recent times in which the Opposition did not create a ruckus. The Opposition serves as a watchdog, scrutinising the actions, policies and decisions of the government. However, it’s essential for Opposition leaders to conduct their duties in a respectful manner. Actions like tearing documents or damaging microphones are not conducive to a constructive democratic process. With the move to the new building, citizens are hopeful that all parliamentarians will now work for the betterment of the country.

Rupesh Yadav, Gurugram

Change is the law of nature

The new Parliament building, located adjacent to the old one, is a matter of pride for the nation. There had been criticism of the Central Vista project from certain quarters in the past, but in my view it was ill-founded and without any rhyme or reason. Change is the law of nature. My best wishes and thanks to all those who have been associated with this mega project. Many bitter-sweet memories are associated with the old Parliament House. I hope that the powers that be will take care of it properly.

Santosh Jamwal, Hamirpur

Women’s empowerment

The Union Cabinet’s approval of the Women’s Reservation Bill is a monumental stride towards gender equality. The Bill’s revival on the political landscape ignites hope for greater inclusivity. The recent push from Opposition leaders underscores the pressing need for this legislation. This Bill would not just be a political decision, but a historic leap towards empowering half of our population. It will lead to increased participation of women in politics, which can have a positive impact on policy formulation and decision-making, addressing issues that affect women and marginalised communities.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Nazi atrocities

Apropos of ‘Vatican’s’ silence’; historically, in many societies, the church and the government were closely intertwined. During World War II, the Vatican, under the leadership of Pope Pius XII, maintained a policy of neutrality and diplomatic silence regarding Nazi atrocities. Pius knew about the excesses committed by the Nazis during the Holocaust, according to an article that was recently published in Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Humanity suffers when political leaders act as if they were religious authorities, and religious leaders engage in political matters. The truth, even when it is difficult or uncomfortable to confront, should always be acknowledged.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Anantnag ambush

The recent killing of two Army officers and a police officer in Anantnag was deeply distressing. Such attacks have a profound impact not only on the martyrs’ families but also on the entire nation. While the nation at large may eventually move on from the tragic event, the families of the servicemen will never be able to forget the loss. The authorities concerned should invest in intelligence agencies and enhance their capabilities to gather, analyse and act upon information related to potential threats.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Standardise phone chargers

Refer to ‘One charger for all’; the initiative taken by the European Union and India to introduce USB-C standard charger for all gadgets is praiseworthy. This will not only reduce e-waste in future but also curb the use of plastic in day-to-day life. Mobile phone companies change charger designs with every new model to make a quick buck. Some manufacturers have chosen to exclude chargers and other accessories from the standard packaging of their new devices. This has been done to increase their profit margins. Standardising chargers across various gadgets and devices would have several significant advantages, especially in public places like airports, railway stations and bus stands where people frequently need to charge their electronic devices.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

