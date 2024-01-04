Refer to ‘Truckers’ strike’; the nationwide stir and the disruption to the supply of essential items across the country have drawn attention to the pressing issue of hit-and-run fatalities. It is evident that a strict and comprehensive law on hit-and-run cases is imperative. The strike was prompted by the drivers’ fear of being attacked by passersby if they don’t flee after an accident. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita contains provisions against mob lynching, including death penalty or life imprisonment. Raising awareness about these provisions among the public is essential, along with ensuring their effective implementation to curb instances of violence.

Prateek Bansal, by mail

Truckers’ concerns valid

The truck operators’ strike in protest against a new penal provision undoubtedly caused hardships to the public, yet their concerns are valid. In the event of an accident, regardless of whose fault it is, the crowd often turns violent, putting the lives of truck drivers at risk. In such instances, either the police are absent or they remain passive observers. While the responsibility of transporting the injured to the hospital should primarily lie with the state, everyone present at the scene should, on humanitarian grounds, make efforts to assist in this regard. However, putting this responsibility on the drivers through legislation lacks logic, as there is a risk of an innocent driver falling victim to mob violence.

SS Bhathal, by mail

Road safety

Refer to ‘Punjab Police, pvt firm map 784 accident-prone sites’; vigilant and safe driving is essential for road safety. This initiative makes Punjab a pioneer in addressing the high rate of road accidents, and it should serve as a positive example for other states. To improve road safety, all railway overbridges and bridges should display ‘no overtaking’ signboards. This will not only ease the traffic flow but also reduce the risk of accidents.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Much to learn from Japan

Apropos of ‘Japan quakes’; it is imperative to strengthen the disaster management system to ensure better preparedness and a quick response to natural calamities. Being well prepared is the only way to prevent colossal damage. Japan experienced a 7.6-R quake on Monday, but due to exceptional handling of the situation, it was able to minimise the losses. Japan is known for recording a low number of fatalities despite the high frequency of quakes. Credit goes to the resilience of the Japanese people, besides advanced engineering skills, construction technology and strict implementation of construction laws.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

ICU admission

Refer to ‘No ICU admission of critically ill without patient, kin consent: Govt guidelines’; the Centre’s decision to establish guidelines for admitting a patient to the ICU is in line with the current needs. There are several reasons prompting the need for these norms. One reassuring aspect of this step is that the guidelines were formulated by a committee comprising 24 doctors from the country, recognised as experts in critical care medicine. Additionally, it is noteworthy that these guidelines are not mandatory; rather, they are provided as advice or guidance. This flexibility was deemed necessary as a patient’s condition cannot meet a predetermined criterion.

RK Arora, Mohali

Create suitable job opportunities

It is disheartening to read about a ‘PhD Sabziwala’, who has resorted to selling vegetables after being a guest teacher at Punjabi University. Unemployment, particularly in Punjab, has become a significant issue, with the region gaining notoriety for youth migration. The available jobs often lack attractive pay packages that would allow young employees to live comfortably. It is imperative for the government to take decisive measures to create suitable employment opportunities and reassess pay packages to address the challenges posed by inflation.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

