Hold elections in J&K

Apropos of ‘Let J&K vote’; the political process in J&K has remained stalled since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. To prevent violent protests, this process had to be suspended. Much water has flowed under the bridge since then and there is hardly any possibility of eruption of violence. Our vibrant democratic system makes it imperative to conduct the elections in J&K. People of J&K can’t be denied their right to be governed by their elected representatives. When elections are being conducted in NE states, why not in J&K? The Centre must take a leap of faith and respect the public mandate, irrespective of the political party voted to power.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Restore people’s faith

Being located in a sensitive and strategic area, people of J&K deserve to stay in a peaceful atmosphere. That is possible if they have their own say through their leaders. By allowing the citizens to participate in the democratic process through voting, their trust in the mainstream will be strengthened. Leaders must represent and support the people’s aspirations by shunning their own selfish motives, if any. Being an integral part of India, the rights of the citizens of the union territory should be similar as elsewhere in India to move on the path of peace and progress. The time is ripe to conduct the elections so that people’s faith in democracy is restored.

Subhash Vaid, by mail

Guv-CM tussle unfortunate

The latest confrontation between the CM and Governor of Punjab is unfortunate. The situation could have been avoided had the CM answered the questions cool-headedly. The points raised by the constitutional head of the state were quite valid. The CM’s assertion that he is answerable only to the people of the state is a vague reply. How can the public in general know the details when the government remains evasive on important matters? A massive mandate, unfortunately, often turns rulers into monarchs.

Sat Pal Sharma, Bathinda

Governor vs government

The relations between the two top functionaries of Punjab — the Governor and CM — have been far from normal for quite some time. The recent missive fired by the Governor, seeking an explanation on five public issues from the government has added fuel to the fire. The CM’s curt reply that he is answerable only to the people of Punjab and not to the Centre-appointed Governor has in a way created a Constitutional crisis in the state. If the Mann-led AAP government has not done anything wrong then what is the harm in replying to the Governor’s queries? The CM shouldn’t ignore the fact that he has been elected to govern the state as per the Constitution and not as per his whims and fancies. At the same time, it does not behove the Governor to ridicule the state government in the media. Decorum and protocol must be observed by both for the state’s progress.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

PM’s uncivil gesture

His recent ‘performances’ in Parliament and outside suggest that PM Modi wants to project himself as a superhero. His utterance ‘Desh dekh raha hai, ek akela kitnon pe bhari padh raha hai’ is one such example. However, it is unfortunate that in a fit of bravado, he sometimes transgresses the limits of civility. One such instance was when he sarcastically asked Congress leader Rahul why he was a Gandhi and not a Nehru. The PM insulted him because in our society, an individual is known by his father’s name. Such uncivil behaviour is not expected from the PM. He should apologise to Rahul.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Parsis are happy-go-lucky

Apropos of ‘Meeting the lovable Parsis’; given that their number is now less than a lakh, not everybody in India is lucky enough to encounter a Parsi during their lifetime. The caricatured Parsi of Bollywood is the closest many of us have been to a Parsi. Working for a public sector bank in Mumbai, it has been my good fortune to interact with a number of Parsis. It’s jolly good fun to be around them for there’s no meanness in them. They can make and take jokes in the same spirit.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Make WPL a success

Refer to ‘Mandhana goes for Rs 3.4 cr, Harman Rs 1.8 cr’; five franchises opened their purses to shell out Rs 59.5 crore to buy 87 players. Though Rs 3.4 crore for Smriti Mandhana may not look as astronomical as what some male players get for IPL, it must be noted that the latter is a 15-year-old brand and has established its credibility over a decade. Hopefully, once all stakeholders, including the critical ones, and fans embrace the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with the same love and passion, we may see higher amounts being bid for women cricketers too in the coming years. Now, all efforts should be aimed at making WPL a success.

Bal Govind, Noida

