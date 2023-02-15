 Hold elections in J&K : The Tribune India

Hold elections in J&K



Apropos of ‘Let J&K vote’; the political process in J&K has remained stalled since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. To prevent violent protests, this process had to be suspended. Much water has flowed under the bridge since then and there is hardly any possibility of eruption of violence. Our vibrant democratic system makes it imperative to conduct the elections in J&K. People of J&K can’t be denied their right to be governed by their elected representatives. When elections are being conducted in NE states, why not in J&K? The Centre must take a leap of faith and respect the public mandate, irrespective of the political party voted to power.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Restore people’s faith

Being located in a sensitive and strategic area, people of J&K deserve to stay in a peaceful atmosphere. That is possible if they have their own say through their leaders. By allowing the citizens to participate in the democratic process through voting, their trust in the mainstream will be strengthened. Leaders must represent and support the people’s aspirations by shunning their own selfish motives, if any. Being an integral part of India, the rights of the citizens of the union territory should be similar as elsewhere in India to move on the path of peace and progress. The time is ripe to conduct the elections so that people’s faith in democracy is restored.

Subhash Vaid, by mail

Guv-CM tussle unfortunate

The latest confrontation between the CM and Governor of Punjab is unfortunate. The situation could have been avoided had the CM answered the questions cool-headedly. The points raised by the constitutional head of the state were quite valid. The CM’s assertion that he is answerable only to the people of the state is a vague reply. How can the public in general know the details when the government remains evasive on important matters? A massive mandate, unfortunately, often turns rulers into monarchs.

Sat Pal Sharma, Bathinda

Governor vs government

The relations between the two top functionaries of Punjab — the Governor and CM — have been far from normal for quite some time. The recent missive fired by the Governor, seeking an explanation on five public issues from the government has added fuel to the fire. The CM’s curt reply that he is answerable only to the people of Punjab and not to the Centre-appointed Governor has in a way created a Constitutional crisis in the state. If the Mann-led AAP government has not done anything wrong then what is the harm in replying to the Governor’s queries? The CM shouldn’t ignore the fact that he has been elected to govern the state as per the Constitution and not as per his whims and fancies. At the same time, it does not behove the Governor to ridicule the state government in the media. Decorum and protocol must be observed by both for the state’s progress.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

PM’s uncivil gesture

His recent ‘performances’ in Parliament and outside suggest that PM Modi wants to project himself as a superhero. His utterance ‘Desh dekh raha hai, ek akela kitnon pe bhari padh raha hai’ is one such example. However, it is unfortunate that in a fit of bravado, he sometimes transgresses the limits of civility. One such instance was when he sarcastically asked Congress leader Rahul why he was a Gandhi and not a Nehru. The PM insulted him because in our society, an individual is known by his father’s name. Such uncivil behaviour is not expected from the PM. He should apologise to Rahul.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Parsis are happy-go-lucky

Apropos of ‘Meeting the lovable Parsis’; given that their number is now less than a lakh, not everybody in India is lucky enough to encounter a Parsi during their lifetime. The caricatured Parsi of Bollywood is the closest many of us have been to a Parsi. Working for a public sector bank in Mumbai, it has been my good fortune to interact with a number of Parsis. It’s jolly good fun to be around them for there’s no meanness in them. They can make and take jokes in the same spirit.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Make WPL a success

Refer to ‘Mandhana goes for Rs 3.4 cr, Harman Rs 1.8 cr’; five franchises opened their purses to shell out Rs 59.5 crore to buy 87 players. Though Rs 3.4 crore for Smriti Mandhana may not look as astronomical as what some male players get for IPL, it must be noted that the latter is a 15-year-old brand and has established its credibility over a decade. Hopefully, once all stakeholders, including the critical ones, and fans embrace the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with the same love and passion, we may see higher amounts being bid for women cricketers too in the coming years. Now, all efforts should be aimed at making WPL a success.

Bal Govind, Noida

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Truckers agree on Rs 10.35 freight proposed by govt

2
Punjab

Only those 'elected' should be taking decisions in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

4
Business

Air India to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing

5
Chandigarh

Mohali Violence: District Bar Association, Chandigarh, to strike work today over case against lawyers

6
Entertainment

Nitish Bhaluni to play Tapu in TMKOC

7
Nation

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

8
Entertainment

Not to Kajol, Ajay Devgn dedicates his Valentine's Day post to...'I don't know whether it was love at first sight'

9
Nation

Civil Services Exam: Candidates cannot withdraw applications, says UPSC

10
Haryana

Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

‘Modi expresses satisfaction at the deepening of the India-U...

Air India to buy 250 planes from Airbus

Air India to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing

First of the new aircraft will enter service in late 2023 an...

IT teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: officials

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

Fully cooperating with Indian income tax authorities: BBC

Collective security has become sine qua non for our development, prosperity: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers’ conclave at Aero India

India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh

In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...

Civil Services Exam: Candidates cannot withdraw applications, says UPSC

Civil Services Exam: Candidates cannot withdraw applications, says UPSC

CS Preliminary Examination 2023 will be held on May 28


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Travellers from 6 countries not required to furnish Covid test

Secured payment for material from MSME units gives entrepreneurs sleepless nights

CPI workers burn PM Modi’s effigy in Amritsar

Demand accepted, KMSC lifts dharna in Tarn Taran

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Alternative route to Chandigarh airport: Air Headquarters gives ‘in-principle’ approval

Mohali Clash: Chandigarh police release 10 more pictures

Armoured tractors to tackle protesters in Mohali

Youth thrashed, cars vandalised near morcha site in Mohali

Delhi: Woman’s body found in freezer at a dhaba, owner held

Delhi: Woman’s body found in freezer at a dhaba, owner held

Cleaning of drains falling in Yamuna, construction of STPs must be completed ahead of scheduled timelines: Delhi LG

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Taxi driver arrested in connection with attack on JNU associate professor: Delhi Police

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, AAP MLA urges L-G

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

Two nabbed hatching plan to disrupt wedding by firing shots

Farmer suicides a big issue in UK too, says British delegation

State teams selected for national dragon boat championship

Administration focuses on e-stamping facility

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Chain link fencing project along Buddha Nullah lies incomplete

Bomb squad defuses old shell found from Sirhind canal branch

PAU, GADVASU employees on strike; services hit

Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

Punjabi University, Patiala, research helps link victims, perpetrators