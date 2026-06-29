Important issues at hand

Refer to ‘As the ground shifts in Punjab’ (The Great Game); the state is caught in political turbulence just as it prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections. While the controversy surrounding the alleged video involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has dominated headlines, it should not distract Punjab from the deeper crises that continue to threaten its social fabric. The most alarming aspect is the growing nexus involving drugs, arms smuggling and cross-border infiltration. Political point-scoring over videos and alliances appears secondary to the everyday suffering of ordinary Punjabis. Voters are likely to judge parties less by rhetoric and more by their ability to provide security, employment, rehabilitation for addicts and effective governance. Punjab has often paid a heavy price when politics becomes consumed by symbolism.

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Vandana, Chandigarh

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Progress of Punjab critical

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Refer to ‘As the ground shifts in Punjab’; like our rivers, political parties can find success only if they give priority to the welfare and progress of Punjab, whenever like-minded political parties join hands. The only aim of any political merger should be to save Punjab from being pushed back into the throes of terrorism, conditions for which are being created by some elements. Political parties should take a lesson from our rivers, which keep on flowing by circumventing obstacles.

LJ Singh, by mail

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Deficiencies in documentation

With reference to 'What document makes me Indian'; citizenship is not established by any single document but is determined under the Constitution of India and the Citizenship Act, 1955. The experience of the Assam NRC demonstrates that documentary deficiencies often arise from poverty, displacement, illiteracy or weak record-keeping rather than fraudulent intent. The burden of proving citizenship should not fall on ordinary citizens. The government must strengthen civil registration systems, improve public records and ensure effective procedural safeguards.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Give fair depiction in textbooks

With reference to ‘Textbook politics’; the selective inclusion of political episodes will do more harm than good. If NCERT finds it important to include the Emergency (1975-77) in history, then it should also include the pain of Partition in 1947, massacre of Sikhs in 1984, massacre of Muslims in the 2022 Gujarat riots, etc. in an objective manner. To be fair, the syllabus makers should also give credit to Indira Gandhi for winning the 1971 war with Pakistan. Our education system, which is already under fire due to frequent paper leaks and other unwanted glitches, should not cause further damage in terms of the content of the subject presented in a biased manner.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Focus on values, not politics

Apropos of ‘Textbook politics’; curriculum design, especially for schoolkids, is a highly responsible task. Because teenagers have impressionable minds, eternal values like goodness, truth, courage, compassion, honesty, fellowship and mercy need to be unobtrusively instilled in them. Textbooks must remain apolitical. Stories depicting sparks of wonder, curiosity, inspiration, willpower, struggle and duty towards the motherland should be included instead. Despite recent bashing by the Supreme Court, NCERT has again included controversial topics. Academic neutrality, scientific objectivity and winged vitality must be the hallmarks of

the school curriculum.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

Pilferage of donations

Allegations of theft, misappropriation of cash and embezzlement of funds as well as valuables have surfaced in one of India’s most prominent temples, Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The wrongdoers have not only misused the donations but also played with the religious sentiments of crores of devotees. The pilfering of cash and other valuable items during counting and sorting by the temple staff is a total breach of their duties and public faith. The trustees should be bound by transparency, authenticity and accountability.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali