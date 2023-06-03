Inaction emboldening WFI chief

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is no saint. Then why is the ruling party not taking action against him? He enjoys immense political clout, for sure. The government’s inaction is only emboldening him. It’s high time the PM intervened. Is it not the government’s duty to protect the country’s women? The PM’s silence has proved that inviting women wrestlers to his residence and calling them a part of the family when they win medals on international platforms is nothing but a photo opportunity to gain political mileage. It is unfortunate that women have to be on the warpath to get justice in this country.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Defeat Centre’s ordinance

Refer to ‘Much ado about the inauguration’; though the PM went ahead with the Parliament building’s inauguration, disregarding protocol and tradition, the Opposition parties should now try to ensure the defeat of the ordinance that the Centre has promulgated to nullify the SC judgment on the Delhi government’s powers in the Rajya Sabha. The President was the right dignitary for the inauguration instead of the PM. The inauguration coincided with the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue Savarkar, underlining the BJP’s push for Hindu Rashtra.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Foodgrain storage

Refer to ‘Grain storage’; the Union Cabinet’s plan to build foodgrain godowns in every block is a significant step towards improving storage infrastructure. However, it is crucial to acknowledge the challenges associated with the preservation of foodgrains by Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). One of the major concerns is the lack of trained manpower within PACS to prevent grain damage. Even the FCI and state procurement agencies, which have a trained workforce, have struggled to minimise post-harvest losses.

Surjit Singh Bhatoa, by mail

Middlemen take the profit

Refer to ‘Strong steps needed to tame zooming retail profits from farm produce’; there is a huge gap between what a farmer gets for his produce and what the consumer pays. This is the main problem in agriculture. The profits are clearly made by the middlemen. It is no good wishing them away because they are an essential cog in the marketing machine. The corporate sector in developed nations may be faulted for excessive profits, but compared to its Indian counterpart, it seems to be benevolent. Is there any other country which has such a high suicide rate of farmers?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Prevent cruelty to animals

Apropos of ‘Stray dog menace’; while stray dogs can be a nuisance and occasionally pose a risk to public safety, it’s important to approach this issue from a balanced perspective and consider humane and effective solutions. Every day, thousands of pets are abandoned by their owners. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Animal Birth Control Rules should promote responsible animal care, thus controlling the stray animal population, preventing zoonotic diseases and addressing cases of animal cruelty. These efforts can create a safer environment for both animals and humans. If left to the local bodies, the problem may become more serious in the days to come.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Construct dog shelters

Managing stray dogs is one of the biggest challenges we face nowadays. Dog-bite cases are frequently reported, but not much has been done to tackle the menace. It has become difficult to go out for morning or evening walks because of the presence of stray dogs in the neighbourhood. Even children playing in parks are at risk. One of the most effective ways to address the stray dog problem is to conduct a sterilisation programme. Besides, dog shelters should be constructed so that streets are free from the canine menace. Vaccination programmes can help control the spread of diseases and protect the dogs as well as local residents.

Sumita Kanwar, Yamunanagar

