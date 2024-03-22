Income inequality concerning

Refer to the report ‘Inequality soaring, 1% population in India holds 40% wealth, finds study’; the stark economic disparity in the country is alarming. The fact that the income inequality in India is even higher than that in countries like the US and Brazil reflects a troubling trend. The rise of the ‘Billionaire Raj’ has raised questions about the effectiveness of economic reforms and development policies. As India’s economy flourishes, the gap between the affluent and the poor widens, contradicting the narrative of all-round growth. The Lok Sabha polls will present an opportunity to push for a change. Further, it is imperative to address systemic issues that confine many people to low-wage jobs and hinder equitable growth.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Need for stringent laws

Apropos of the editorial ‘Misleading ads’; it is irresponsible on the part of Patanjali Ayurved to violate its undertaking by allegedly making statements claiming that its products could cure diseases or by targeting other systems of medicine. The firm is still making tall claims about the efficacy of its products. The company is trying to dupe gullible people. It is government inaction that emboldens companies to indulge in unethical or misleading advertising. The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, needs to be reviewed and overhauled to make it stringent. Companies must not be allowed to play with the health of their consumers.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Ramdev’s proximity to power

Refer to the editorial ‘Misleading ads’; dubious practitioners, companies and charlatans show little regard for human life. Patanjali Ayurved, led by Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, must not target other systems of medicine, like allopathy. Clearly, it is Ramdev’s proximity to the political heavyweights of the day that shields the misdeeds of the company. This nexus has helped Ramdev transform himself from a yoga guru into a multi-millionaire. It is good to know that Balkrishna has tendered an unqualified apology to the apex court about the misleading advertisements.

MK Bajaj, Zirakpur

Targeting other practitioners

With reference to the editorial ‘Misleading ads’; it is refreshing to know that the SC has taken the cavalier attitude of both the government and Patanjali Ayurved seriously and come down heavily on them. Ramdev probably thinks that his influence in the corridors of power makes him immune to the law of the land. On more than one occasion, the yoga guru has targeted allopathy. Ramdev is entitled to promote ayurveda and any other form of medicine that he wishes to, but he must not target or disparage other practitioners or types of treatment.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

New year, same pollution

With reference to ‘Poor air quality’; it is unfortunate that New Delhi has gained the notorious distinction of being the most polluted capital city in the world and India has emerged as the third most polluted country in the world, after Bangladesh and Pakistan. It is a reflection on the state of affairs. Every year, the residents of Delhi-NCR are left gasping during Diwali and the winter season. It is alarming that the majority of the most polluted cities in the world are in India. The fact that more than 90 per cent of the Indians are breathing air whose quality does not meet the WHO’s safety standards highlights the urgency of taking steps to tackle pollution.

Bal Govind, Noida

Collective efforts a must

Refer to ‘Poor air quality’; the high levels of air pollution in the Capital can be attributed to a number of overlapping factors, such as poor policy implementation, geographical location, industrial and vehicular emissions and crop residue burning. Thanks to stubble burning in the neighbouring states, Delhi residents are forced to inhale noxious air every year. The efforts of the government to control emissions have helped to some extent. But at the end of the day, the onus is on every citizen to do his bit to check emissions and pollution.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

