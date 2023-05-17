Increase R&D funds

Apropos of ‘Indigenisation push’; the gap between the capability of the defence forces and the availability of weapon systems can only be filled with indigenisation. Arms imports can strain defence budgets. Besides, they also increase dependence on foreign suppliers. Secrecy of weapon systems during operations also gets lost if these are purchased from abroad. The major hurdle for indigenisation is low investment in R&D. Weapons developed and produced by companies for defence have limited buyers. Hence, companies need funds to survive. The brain drain has further complicated the situation. Bright minds emigrate and work for companies producing quality weapon systems. Resource augmentation is required to make the nation self-reliant in the defence sector.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Create jobs

Refer to ‘Ship drug bust’; large seizures of narcotics are indicative of a substantial increase in sea-based drug trafficking. The government has announced it would make India drug-free by 2047, but the ground reality is different. Nobody takes to drugs willingly. One of the major reasons is the inability or reluctance of a person to face life’s challenges. In most of the cases, adverse social and economic conditions force a person to consume drugs as a form of escapism. It’s a pity that this menace is devouring hapless youth. The government needs to improve socio-economic conditions and create jobs to tackle the drug problem.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Power tariff hike

Refer to ‘Two days after Jalandhar bypoll win, AAP doles out power shocker’; the move highlights the gulf between political considerations and the ground situation. The power tariff hike runs contrary to the grant of 300 units of free power per month to domestic consumers. The current power situation is a litmus test for the sustainability of the Punjab government’s free power scheme. The credibility of the AAP leadership is also at stake. The state government needs to focus on stamping out corruption, if it still gives importance to its genesis as a political party.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

AAP no different

The Punjab government’s decision to increase power tariff has proved that AAP is no different from other political parties. All parties make huge promises to garner votes during elections; later, they give the common excuse of ‘no funds’ to justify their failure to deliver. New taxes are imposed after the elections. Moreover, the government has burdened the students of classes V and VIII with exam fee. Previously, there was no such fee. The government must realise that the Lok Sabha elections are not far away. Any own goal by the ruling party can prove to be beneficial to the Opposition.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Modi-centric campaign

Refer to ‘Whisper of Brahmin conspiracy proved fatal for BJP in Karnataka’; since 2014, the BJP’s electoral strategy — be it in the Lok Sabha or Assembly elections — has been Modi-centric. The credit for the electoral success is unequivocally given to the PM’s popularity, though the discredit for failure is seldom laid at his door. A victory is attributed to the PM’s charisma, while a defeat is ascribed to the incompetence of the state leaders. Failure or success apart, this approach of relying upon a personality cult poses a serious threat not only to the internal democracy of the party, but also to the democratic fabric of the country. Barring Yogi Adityanath, no state leader in the BJP can pull off a victory in the Assembly elections on his own, and must bank on relentless campaigning by the PM.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Lame leave excuses

Refer to ‘Leave requests that stretched credulity’; running an office optimally is the joint responsibility of all employees and the right to be absent on leave may not be absolute. Senior officers should not be oblivious to the provision of liberal casual, sick or earned leave. Trust deficit is the culprit behind concocting lame excuses to avail leave; many a time, the request for leave may be genuine. Being considerate best separates the wheat from the chaff.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

