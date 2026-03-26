Refer to ‘India in a fracturing world’; the article underscores India’s rare ability to anchor continental stability, while projecting influence across vital maritime corridors. India’s geography, heritage and civilisational depth give it the leverage to shape balance in a turbulent global order. Through measured diplomacy, disciplined autonomy and strategic readiness, it can steer the rough waters of uncertainty with purpose. The world looks at India to safeguard regional peace, protect trade routes and uphold a rules-based order. Therefore, India must act with foresight, resolve and steadfast discipline to secure both national and global equilibrium.

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Chanchal S Mann, Una

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State support via freebies

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Refer to ‘Why Punjab’s debt trap is deepening’; the article rightly highlights the growing fiscal burden created by freebies in Punjab. To view them as the principal cause of the debt crisis risks mistaking symptom for the cause. Punjab reflects a deeper structural imbalance. Capitalism has fully penetrated agriculture, making it market-driven and input-intensive. Yet, it has not been followed up with industrialisation. The result is an overcrowded agrarian economy with falling profitability and limited avenues outside farming. In such conditions, state support through subsidies and welfare measures becomes unavoidable. These measures act as stabilisers, preventing further economic distress and social dislocation. So, free schemes are not the source of the crisis, but an attempt to manage it. Without parallel industrial growth to absorb labour and expand the revenue base, fiscal stress will persist. Punjab’s debt is not merely a matter of policy excess, but of structural imbalance.

Manu Kant, by mail

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Centre can’t escape blame

States are increasingly doling out freebies, particularly around election time, to woo specific voter groups. The Supreme Court has expressed concern over this trend, noting that such schemes often target vulnerable groups like women, farmers and low-income families. While these freebies provide temporary relief, they strain state coffers in the long run. Punjab is a case in point, with mounting debt becoming an albatross around its neck. The Central government can’t escape blame, as it hasn’t provided sufficient or timely funds. But state governments can’t shift the entire responsibility. They must acknowledge their failure to implement policies effectively. It is time to prioritise sustainable growth over populist measures.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Change in mindset needed

Apropos of ‘Uniform bias’; the Supreme Court verdict on women officers in the armed forces sends a clear signal that discrimination, howsoever justified, is not acceptable. Despite constitutional prohibition of gender-based discrimination in India, the same is deeply rooted in our system. However, this does not mean that it will exist forever. What is required the most is a change in the mindset, which will not happen overnight. Transformation is the key for a long-term solution, but will take time. Just as evil practices like sati were eradicated from society, gender bias will also fade away.

Neha Saini, Chandigarh

Rare tribute to hockey Olympians

Refer to ‘A first: Punjab to host Asia’s top hockey clash’; it is heartening to note that Punjab will host the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in October-November. The tournament matches will be played in the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali and the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. This move is a befitting tribute to the immortal legends of world hockey, not to forget the large number of indefatigable hockey players India has produced.

Col Gurdeep Singh (retd), Solan

Errors must be minimised

Refer to the news report, ‘Two pilots dead as Air Canada Express jet collides with fire truck at New York airport’; the sentence reads: “Two pilots were killed and dozens injured after an Air Canada Express jet collided with an airport fire truck...” This gives an impression that dozens of pilots were injured. The correct sentence should have been: “Two pilots were killed and dozens of people, including passengers, crew and airport personnel, were injured…” Such kind of errors do not behove a newspaper of repute.

Gurpreet S. Malhotra, Mohali