India must improve economic ties with Canada

Refer to ‘Hope floats for India-Canada thaw’; Canada remains a land of promise for many Indians, especially students aspiring for quality education and global careers. Both nations, rooted in democratic values, have long enjoyed warm ties. The meeting between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney presents an opportunity to revive the stalled India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Deeper cooperation in space technology and Canada’s supply of uranium to India could further strengthen this relationship. With renewed will, New Delhi and Ottawa can build a resilient, future-focused partnership that benefits both nations.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

India, Canada natural partners

Apropos of ‘Hope floats for India-Canada thaw’; the visit of PM Modi to Canada for the G7 Summit marks a significant opportunity for a much-needed reset in India-Canada relations. Over the past decade, diplomatic ties have frayed under the strain of political posturing, misinformation and mutual mistrust. India and Canada are natural partners, sharing democratic values and economic complementarities. A revival of trade agreements like CEPA and BIPPA could unlock immense potential across the board. But more than trade, this moment calls for mutual respect and a depoliticised dialogue. Restoring High Commissioners would be a powerful symbolic and practical step toward normalcy. The path forward should be defined by convergence, not confrontation.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Man-made disasters

With reference to ‘Air crash in the hills’; the Uttarakhand Government has been found wanting in the matter of providing safe helicopter travel to the Char Dham yatris. Five accidents in five weeks cannot be an act of God, but an outcome of negligence. In a bid to cash in on the heavy demand for the heli service, perhaps the tour operators are pushing both men and machines beyond their tolerance limits. Helicopter services have proved to be a boon to pilgrims who are unable to make the difficult journey on foot.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

The spirit of pilgrimage

Pilgrimage assumes great significance if it is undertaken with humility. It is not only about reaching the shrine, but also enduring the journey. Air connectivity in hilly areas is desirable, but a fine distinction has to be made between a pilgrimage and other visits. A pilgrimage has to be performed in the spirit of spiritualism. By putting immense pressure on available resources to save time, pilgrims sometimes go overboard and insist on air travel. Strict accountability has to be fixed to maintain a balance between public safety and extraneous considerations of economics and convenience.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Onus on the police force

Apropos of ‘Why the police are singularly accountable’; the responsibility of maintaining law and order at any public event in our country is considered a part of police duty. Any deviation from it erodes public faith and questions their credibility. In spite of its dedication, sometimes the police department is crucified for its insensitivity. Finding an element of humanity in the police is just like searching for an oasis in a desert. A common man generally tends to avoid encountering the police. Seeking solutions through empathy, communication and non-violent conflict resolution, besides speedy and fair response to complaints, can help the police build bridges with the public.

Anup Kumar Gakkhar, Haridwar

Haryana govt must act

Apropos of the news report ‘As examinations resume, only 50 of 350 students appear’; the students have taken a powerful stand by boycotting exams at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University. The use of force and the bid to undermine academic integrity are deeply troubling. The state government must immediately engage in meaningful dialogue and consultations with the students and ensure that the campus becomes a place of learning, not coercion. It is the government’s responsibility to restore an academic environment on the campus.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra