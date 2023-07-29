 INDIA must reorient strategy : The Tribune India

INDIA must reorient strategy



It seems that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about the 26-party Opposition alliance called ‘INDIA’. If not, why did he slam Opposition unity during his address in Rajasthan? Why did he bring in the reference to Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Quit India’ slogan to attack the Opposition? When the government said PM-CARES Fund was not a public authority, it lost the moral right to talk against corruption. INDIA needs to reorient its strategy to foster a positive and cohesive environment.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Embrace new-age careers

Refer to ‘Student suicides’; we as a society must be blamed for the increase in the number of suicides by youngsters as we think that professions such as medicine and engineering are more respectable than others. We all need to break the barriers of unacceptability and embrace new-age careers — blogger, social media influencer, gamer, food stylist, etc — to build a more inclusive and progressive society. One’s profession should not be the sole barometer to determine one’s status in society.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Eco-tourism facilities

Apropos of ‘Forest conservation’; the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill-2023 will help promote environmental sustainability and preserve the natural ecosystem. The Bill exempts land within 100 km of the country’s borders from the purview of conservation laws; this land can be used for national security projects, small roadside amenities and public roads leading to a habitation. It also encourages silvicultural operations and setting up of eco-tourism facilities, zoos and safaris. Eco-tourism facilities in forest areas will attract tourists and create livelihood opportunities for the local population. These provisions will not only be beneficial for national safety, but also prove to be eco-friendly.

Kirandeep Singh, Chandigarh

Forest Bill passed in a hurry

Refer to ‘Forest conservation’; the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill-2023 was passed in a hurry, despite objections by ecologists. Diversion of forestland for the construction of roads, railway lines or other projects of strategic nature near international borders would no longer require clearance, if the Bill becomes a law. Military projects, especially in sensitive frontier zones, can have a significant environmental impact on forests, wildlife, water resources and ecosystems. Huge tracts of forest areas in the Himalayas and those previously protected under conservation laws could be exposed to man-made projects. Though the Bill was passed in the LS without much debate, it’s hoped that the Rajya Sabha will do a better job.

MS Khokhar, by mail

Disparities in income

Refer to ‘India to be 3rd largest economy by 2027: SBI’; it’s heartening that today we are the fifth largest economy. India’s economic growth has been impressive, but the benefits have not always been equally distributed across all sections of society. Disparities in income and wealth result in an uneven impact on different segments of the population. Despite economic growth, India continues to face challenges related to poverty and hunger. We are placed at the bottom in various world rankings, especially in happiness index. To improve India’s ranking on various global indices, the authorities must focus on poverty alleviation, social welfare programmes, education, healthcare and sustainable development.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Simultaneous elections

Refer to ‘Govt pushes for simultaneous polls to LS, state Assemblies’; the idea is undemocratic, impractical and unconstitutional. It will undermine the federal structure of India, reduce the accountability of the elected representatives and create confusion among the voters. Simultaneous elections will force the voters to choose between national and regional issues, parties and leaders. This will erode the diversity and plurality of Indian democracy. It will also reduce the opportunities for mid-term corrections. The government should drop this idea and focus on improving governance.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

